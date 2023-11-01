Hall of Famer explains how top AEW heel could spoil Sting's last hurrah (Exclusive)

AEW Revolution 2024 will feature Sting's final wrestling match, but could a major name ensure that The Icon's swansong ends on a sour note?

Since Sting is one of the most respected names in pro wrestling, many wrestlers have already begun to line up to be his final opponent. However, in this industry, villains sometimes get the final laugh. If The Vigilante does clash with Adam Copeland in his last hurrah, could Christian Cage interfere?

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter, Teddy Long, and Mac Davis gave their takes on whether Copeland should retire Sting. According to Long, even in a losing effort, The Rated-R Superstar would still come out on top if he faced the Hall of Famer.

“That doesn’t hurt Adam Copeland. If he does take a dive, that doesn’t hurt him. But if you really wanted to protect him, that’s where you’ve got Christian [Cage]. He's coming right down there.” (06:00 onward)

Bill Apter further mentioned that Christian Cage should influence the outcome of The Icon's final match.

"Christian could interfere and somehow cause Sting or Adam to lose," Apter added. (06:45 onward)

While the details of his last bout are still unclear, Sting recently seemingly hinted at Ric Flair's involvement in his farewell contest.

Mac Davis thinks Sting should lose in his match at AEW Revolution 2024

While it's not uncommon for legends to lose their retirement match in an attempt to put another star over, fans are under the belief that Sting would ride off into the sunset like The Undertaker.

In the same podcast episode, Mac Davis predicted The Icon would continue in an on-screen role in AEW after his in-ring retirement.

"I'll tell you why I think Sting should lose: Sting should lose 'cause I think that even though Sting is not competing in the ring anymore, I don't think he's saying he's leaving AEW. I think there's a possibility that we could see Sting come back in a managerial role as a GM of AEW." (06:55 onward)

Few wrestlers have stayed away from the industry after retiring from in-ring competition. Only time will tell if the WWE Hall of Famer will continue to be a part of All Elite Wrestling after stepping away from the squared circle.

