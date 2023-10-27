Sting possibly drops hint at Ric Flair's AEW future after Dynamite debut

AEW veteran Sting has seemingly suggested that we might see Ric Flair for some time in AEW.

After The Icon revealed that he would be retiring at Revolution next year, Tony Khan surprised the WCW icon with a special gift by bringing out WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair this week, much to Sting's surprise.

In his latest post on Instagram, the former TNA Champion praised Ric Flair and said he would be with him every step of the way. He also said they would go out together, hinting that the two might be involved in a match.

“He put me on the map in the very beginning, and @ricflairnatureboy is going to be with me every step of the way, and we’ll go out together in a blaze of glory! WWWOOOO! OOOWWW! It’s showtime! 👊🏼🦂,” he wrote.

Having Ric Flair come out would undoubtedly have been very emotional for the Enigma, and one can only hope for the best for the two icons.

Sting appears to speak some sense into Adam Copeland

After Ric Flair debuted in AEW, Christian Cage played the archetypal villain. He made fun of the veteran wrestler and challenged Sting and Darby Allin to a six-man tag team match at Full Gear.

Cage, who would be teaming with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, told the two enigmas that they had to find a mystery partner.

After the segment, the cameras panned to Adam Copeland, who was speaking to Renee Paquette. While he was talking about what Christian had just done, out came Darby Allin and the WWE Hall of Famer.

Expand Tweet

Darby said that Christian is now not the man he once was and told Copeland to see the light, but the former WWE star seemed hesitant. The WCW icon then stepped in and had some choice words for Adam and said he was shocked they were even having this conversation.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Adam Copeland and Christian.

Do you think Adam Copeland will be the mystery tag team partner? Tell us in the comments below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.