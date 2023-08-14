Hall of Famer explains why Triple H and CM Punk's promos will go down as the best in WWE history (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently named his list of the top three best on the mic of all time. He included Triple H and compared his style of promos to AEW star CM Punk.

Being able to execute a promo well was part of the criteria to determine if one was great in the industry. Aside from in-ring ability, many watched out for whether a wrestler could speak on the mic, talk smack, and tell a story or not. Wrestlers who had incredible promos were generally the ones who ended up being popular ones.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long was asked to name his favorite top three stars who could speak well on the mic. He named The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as his top two and Triple H as number three.

The former SmackDown General Manager brought up CM Punk, who, like Triple H, had the ability to make their promos feel real, and that was their strength.

"Well "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would be number two right there. I'd have to go with Hunter with number three (best on the mic of all time) 'cause I've watched him with some serious promos, and him and CM Punk had the best promos because basically we saw that was real. That's why I saw the strength and stuff with Hunter." [7:44-8:03]

Former WWE General Manager Teddy Long revealed why he loved being travel buddies with The Great Khali

Teddy Long recently revealed the reason he traveled with The Great Khali, something he learned when they worked together in WWE.

While on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how, aside from enjoying his time with Khali, he got a lot of benefits due to being the Indian superstar's travel buddy, such as free hotel and car service.

"Oh, he's just a great guy. I enjoyed riding with him. Here's the deal about The Great Khali, the reason why you ride with him. The office paid for his car, and if anybody drove with him, they paid for your hotel too. So I got a free hotel and I got free rental car," said Teddy Long.

Teddy Long has made his mark in WWE not only in his role as the general manager but also as key personnel off camera and backstage.

