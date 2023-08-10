Teddy Long rode with former WWE World Champion for one special reason (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently revealed that one of the reasons he rode with The Great Khali during his time in WWE was to make use of free hotel and car service.

Khali worked for the global juggernaut from 2006-2014. From being a physically imposing monster to exploring his comedic chops, the 50-year-old did it all in WWE.

For a large part of his career, The Great Khali was a member of SmackDown, of which Teddy Long served as the on-screen manager.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Long recalled that he was Khali's travel partner. He added that one of the reasons to travel with the former World Champion was that he got free hotel and car service and that whoever traveled with him could avail the same benefit.

"Oh, he's just a great guy. I enjoyed riding with him. Here's the deal about The Great Khali, the reason why you ride with him. The office paid for his car, and if anybody drove with him, they paid for your hotel too. So I got a free hotel and I got free rental car," said Teddy Long. [11:53 - 12:12]

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long is rooting for WWE to sign Nick Aldis

On a previous episode of Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long expressed his desire to see WWE bring Nick Aldis under its umbrella.

The Hall of Famer mentioned that all the companies Aldis had previously worked for had wasted his talents and that the 36-year-old always gave it his best inside the ring.

"Well, I have always said this about Nick Aldis. Super nice guy. Love him, man. I heard rumors that WWE might be interested in him, but I don't know for sure. But I hope someone over there talks to him and hope he gets a break to go to WWE. And I think the places he's been in, NWA, they've just wasted him. I have worked with him; he certainly gives 100% in the ring. So I hope he gets the break," said Teddy Long.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Aldis is being brought in for a potential Producer role. He will be at a number of upcoming TV tapings.



- PWInsider Nick Aldis is in Minneapolis ahead of tonight's WWE RAWAldis is being brought in for a potential Producer role. He will be at a number of upcoming TV tapings.- PWInsider pic.twitter.com/IWRusSJn8T

It was recently reported that Nick Aldis was present backstage for this week's RAW, where he was trying out for a potential producer role.

What's your favorite moment of Teddy Long's career in the wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here