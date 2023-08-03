"I hope he gets the break" - Teddy Long urges WWE to sign 36-year-old free agent (Exclusive)

Legendary manager Teddy Long recently spoke about his interest in seeing Nick Aldis ink a deal with WWE now that he's officially a free agent.

Aldis is a seasoned veteran of the business, having made a name for himself in IMPACT Wrestling and NWA. His name has been linked with WWE for several months, and it seems like, there's a chance he could finally join the promotion.

Nick Aldis recently finished his latest stint with IMPACT Wrestling, opening doors for him to explore other opportunities.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that Nick Aldis was a great person and that he was excited to see him join the promotion.

The wrestling legend also mentioned how the other companies Aldis has worked for, like NWA, hadn't utilized him to his fullest potential.

"Well, I have always said this about Nick Aldis. Super nice guy. Love him, man. I heard rumors that WWE might be interested in him, but I don't know for sure. But I hope someone over there talks to him and hope he gets a break to go to WWE. And I think the places he's been in, NWA, they've just wasted him. I have worked with him; he certainly gives 100% in the ring. So I hope he gets the break," said Teddy Long. [0:36 - 1:03]

Booker T also wants Nick Aldis in WWE

A couple of weeks back, on his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T believed Nick Aldis would be a great hire for the global juggernaut as he comes with years of experience.

The WCW legend added that a veteran like Aldis wouldn't face much difficulty in adjusting to the promotion's in-house style of working.

"I say yeah, he'd [Nick Aldis] be a good pickup," Booker T began. "He's a guy who is mature enough to know what this business is about more than anything. That's what I say about guys coming into WWE, they gotta be seasoned a lot of times in order to really, really understand what their thing is about."

It was recently reported that the promotion was in talks to bring in Nick Aldis not as a wrestler but as a backstage producer, which received mixed reactions from fans.

