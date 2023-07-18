"Insulting," "Could be someone for Cody [Rhodes] to feud with" - Wrestling world shocked at the news of WWE's interest in 36-year-old 

While Cody Rhodes solidified his place in WWE only a year ago, the former AEW VP resurfacing on Vince McMahon's promotion at WrestleMania 38, no less, was surreal. Before his return, one of the most notable feuds of The American Nightmare was his two-parter with Nick Aldis.

Both stars have commented on each other's career trajectory since Rhodes arrived at the Stamford-based promotion, and Aldis became one of IMPACT Wrestling's top stars.

So when word spread about WWE's interest in hiring Nick Aldis for the role of a producer, fans were left annoyed and outraged. The Englishman is renowned for his work in the ring and for the look and appeal of a megastar.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Numerous WWE sources today confirmed that there is high interest in Nick Aldis now that he is free and clear.



According to sources, Aldis' name has been discussed internally as a potential Producer in recent weeks



- PWInsider

Check out what the wrestling world had to say:

mos @mos_brethren @WrestlePurists PRODUCER?!?! Nah Aldis could be a main eventer or even carry the mid card and make it prestigious. He has that aura

Tony Prigioniero @T_Prigi @WrestlePurists As a potential producer? 🤦‍♂️ wtf? Let the guy lace his boots and work ! The guy is a great worker in the ring.

Cactus Jackhausen @CactusJackhause @WrestlePurists Could be someone for Cody to feud with on the road to finishing his story 🤷‍♂️

Needless to say, Nick Aldis is a performer who has made a name for himself outside WWE and would be a great addition to the Stamford-based promotion's roster.

Moreover, Triple H and the creative team could capitalize on his history with Cody Rhodes by booking their rubber match. As of now, the duo has traded wins once each.

Nick Aldis comments on the impact of his feud with top WWE star on both their careers

Perhaps one of the biggest matches in the independent scene, one with a separate fanbase, is Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis. The first bout at All In 2018 was a massive success.

The Englishman stated in Generations of Wrestling that he is "grateful" to Rhodes because the rivalry benefitted both of them immensely:

"It didn't just benefit him by getting to have the big win on this big show and winning the title that his father had held. It also did a lot for me because then by the time we got there, people were like, 'Man this guy is the real deal, this guy is different. This guy is special, and he does feel like a credible antagonist and a credible adversary for this guy who we really want to see win. But we don't know for sure,'" he said.

Aldis concluded:

"That is The Sweet Spot of booking. We really want this guy to win, but we don't know for sure that it's going to happen. That's a testament to the other guy." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It was reported in April that WWE missed the boat with Nick Aldis despite being very interested in hiring him at the time.

Could Nick Aldis make it to WWE, finally, in the coming months? Only time will tell. Check out Rhodes' text message to the Englishman after returning to the global juggernaut company at WrestleMania 38 here.

