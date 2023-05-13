"When Cody came back to WWE" - Four-time world champion reveals text message he received from The American Nightmare

Cody Rhodes was revealed to be the mystery opponent for WWE's own Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare resurfacing on the global juggernaut promotion's programming, retaining his music and style in all its glory, was surreal.

During his six-year journey back to Vince McMahon's empire, he wrestled two matches against current IMPACT Wrestling star, Nick Aldis. As it turns out, Rhodes highly values the NWA World Heavyweight Championship contests he had with Aldis.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis revealed that Cody Rhodes sent him a text following the latter's WrestleMania return. The Englishman even stated how he is "proud of him," and also glad he got to work with the Royal Rumble 2023 winner at one point in time.

"When Cody came back to WWE, he sent me a very nice message after his WrestleMania return just sort of acknowledging that our match really sort of helped set that journey for him," Aldis said. "And I appreciated that. I'm proud of him, and I'm proud of what we did together." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Decided to put on ALL IN & this Cody Rhodes vs Nick Aldis match is really good. These two had the crowd at the palm of their hands. They did everything possible before the match to have that big fight feel. Having hall of famers & shit.



I'm sorry I love soap opera in wrestling. Decided to put on ALL IN & this Cody Rhodes vs Nick Aldis match is really good. These two had the crowd at the palm of their hands. They did everything possible before the match to have that big fight feel. Having hall of famers & shit. I'm sorry I love soap opera in wrestling. https://t.co/5eGyWCNF0c

Nick Aldis also added another reason to be proud of his matches with Cody Rhodes. After all these years, there are a group of fans still clamoring for a rubber match between the two, as Rhodes and Aldis won a match each against each other, with both men winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the process.

Hall of Famer wants WWE to bring back non-PG stipulation for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

At Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes' most powerful adversary to date, Brock Lesnar, is looking for a "fight." A sequel match has already been announced by the company.

Bully Ray and Mark Henry, among other co-hosts of Busted Open Radio, tackled three different stipulations WWE could add for the upcoming blockbuster bout, beginning with a potential "I Quit" match:

"If Brock did say 'I quit,' that would be a hell of a notch in Cody's belt, right?" Bully Ray asked his co-hosts. "That would be a first time," he added, drawing comparison to conquering The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

The Hall of Famer then spoke briefly of a potential Last Man Standing match:

"Last Man Standing match," Bully explained as his second idea, "but Brock just lost a Last Man Standing match to Roman recently." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Finally, Bully Ray suggested that considering what transpired in the second half of their first encounter, it would make sense for WWE to book a First Blood match in Saudi Arabia. He added that Brock Lesnar can still walk away claiming that Cody Rhodes did not beat him decisively.

Cody Rhodes recently claimed off-screen that he can not think about anything else until he vanquishes Brock Lesnar. Read more here.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : Would you like to see a First Blood match between Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes? Yes No (leave your pick in the comments section below) 5 votes