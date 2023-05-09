"If Brock did say 'I Quit'" - WWE legend tackles three scenarios for Night of Champions match, including a non-PG stipulation

Last Saturday at WWE Backlash, Cody Rhodes somehow managed to escape the Kimura Lock and defeat Brock Lesnar. However, since Brock attacked Rhodes on the recent RAW episode, another match between the two is scheduled for the Night of Champions. And it may need a stipulation to amp up the feud, according to a WWE Hall of Famer.

The visual of Brock Lesnar's face soaked in blood caught the attention of Bully Ray, who has suggested either a Last Man Standing contest or the return of the "First Blood" match type.

While Mark Henry was not in favor of a potential "I Quit" match for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar II, claiming that he did not want to see the Beast utter those words, Bully Ray humored the possibility in the latest edition of Busted Open:

"If Brock did say 'I quit,' that would be a hell of a notch in Cody's belt, right?" he asked his co-hosts. "That would be a first time," he added, drawing comparison to conquering The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

The Attitude Era legend believes Brock Lesnar will not be hurt by the loss while suggesting two other ideas of his own:

"Last Man Standing match," Bully explained as his second idea, "but Brock just lost a Last Man Standing match to Roman recently." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Finally, Bully Ray suggested that considering what transpired in their first encounter, it would make sense for WWE to book a First Blood match in Saudi Arabia, adding that Brock Lesnar can still walk away claiming that Cody Rhodes did not beat him decisively.

Brock Lesnar shares his take on the current role he has donned in WWE

The Beast Incarnate broke the proverbial ceiling from the get-go when he first made his debut in 2002. After spending two years in the global juggernaut promotion, he left to pursue other interests.

Upon his WWE return in 2012, Lesnar has mostly been featured in the main event spot. This year at WrestleMania 39, however, he opened the show's night two against The Nigerian Giant, Omos. Speaking to Daniel Cormier about the first-ever clash, Lesnar revealed his thoughts on his current role:

"I approach this like it's one of them things, it's me giving back to the business now, and giving back and wanting to intrigue these young men that wanna do what I've done over the years. The roles have reversed a bit, and I'm enjoying it."

With the way things unfolded on the RAW after Backlash, WWE could easily add a stipulation to the much-anticipated sequel at Night of Champions.

