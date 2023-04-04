Brock Lesnar has unfinished business with former World Champion before he leaves WWE

Cowboy Brock Lesnar viciously battered Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW After 'Mania, turning heel in the process for the first time in three years.

While The Beast's run as a babyface was solid while it lasted, this new turn could be best for the long haul.

Bobby Lashley's storyline with The Beast was well-documented over the course of a whole year, beginning with the latter's "Bobby who" promo prior to the 2022 Royal Rumble, questioning the star power and relevancy of The All Mighty.

Throughout their feud, which featured three contests spread across a full calendar year reserved for big events, Bobby Lashley came out the tougher and more dangerous one.

After an unfortunate Road to WrestleMania 39 for The All Mighty, he may be heading into a feud with WWE Raw Superstar Bronson Reed, as we witnessed a brief backstage interaction between the duo on the latest RAW episode.

Here's why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley IV needs to happen in WWE

The Endeavor-WWE merger means the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion will see changes like never before. It made sense that the company decided to book Brock Lesnar as a heel following WrestleMania by making him attack the current top babyface in the company, Cody Rhodes.

While Lesnar may be the perfect foil for The American Nightmare to conquer before getting another opportunity at the top prize, it has come to light that the one behind The Undertaker's 21-1 streak may be in his final year before calling it a career.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's third encounter earlier this year ended in under five minutes with a disqualification victory for The All Mighty.

Lesnar's clash against Roman Reigns last year on The Show Of Shows was a travesty after being built as the "Biggest WrestleMania Match Of All Time."

However, they ended their feud on a high after getting another opportunity to go at it. The duo's Last Man Standing match at the 2022 Summerslam was the perfect way to cap off their long rivalry.

If WrestleMania 40 is where Brock Lesnar hangs his boots, he needs to wrestle Bobby Lashley one last time. After investing a lot of time into their feud, the WWE Universe deserves a definitive conclusion.

Do you think Brock Lesnar standing as an antagonist works best for business? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes