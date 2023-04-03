WWE potentially dropped a major hint on Brock Lesnar's future at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar delivered one of the most difficult F5s ever at WrestleMania 39 when he lifted the 400+ pound Omos to hit his finisher and pick up the win - his first at the grandest stage of them all since WrestleMania 34. However, the victory was important for more than just that, as it may have potentially hinted at his WWE future.

Everybody wants to know how much longer Lesnar will go on his current part-time schedule. It has been over a decade, and the arrangement has seemed mutually beneficial. However, it looks like The Beast Incarnate is focusing on short-term deals - which is interesting given that the door for a UFC return has likely shut a long time ago.

However, ahead of WrestleMania 39, Xero News reported on Twitter that Brock Lesnar is looking to sign a one-year deal with five matches leading up to WrestleMania 40.

If this is to be believed, then his win over Omos is more than likely a signal that he has re-signed with WWE.

"Brock Lesnar looking to sign 1 year deal to WM40. 5 matches. Last contract with WWE. If Lesnar decided against signing a new deal. he'd be losing clean to Omos at Mania next weekend. If he wins, he's signed," reported Xero News.

What was originally planned for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39?

Omos wasn't the first person that WWE had planned for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. Reports from different outlets confirmed that WWE pitched the idea of Lesnar facing Bray Wyatt - an idea that he reportedly shut down as he wasn't interested in it.

WWE went with Omos instead, while Bobby Lashley was scheduled to face Bray Wyatt - only for the match to be canceled.

It seemed to work out fine for Lesnar as he got a big pop when he lifted Omos in the air to hit the F5 after being dominated throughout the match.

Who would you like to see Lesnar face in his next five matches? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

