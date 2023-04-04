Massive feud between Bobby Lashley and 34-year-old star set to begin on WWE RAW - Reports

Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt's feud fizzled out on the Road to WrestleMania 39, and the former two-time WWE Champion was left without a dance partner for the biggest show of the year.

After being left on the bench for the annual extravaganza, The All Mighty may be heading into a collision course with another behemoth from the red brand's roster.

As per a report by Xero News, Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed are set to kickstart a feud on WWE RAW tonight, which is scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

On the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Bobby Lashley walked away with the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy. In the closing moments of the bout, The All Mighty briefly crossed paths with Bronson Reed, who wound up being the runner-up.

WWE India @WWEIndia



#WrestleMania #WMGoesFilmy Behold the winner of the 2023 Andre the Giant Battle Royal, The All Mighty BOBBY LASHLEY! Behold the winner of the 2023 Andre the Giant Battle Royal, The All Mighty BOBBY LASHLEY! 💪 #WrestleMania #WMGoesFilmy https://t.co/Hioxd091T4

While the win on SmackDown seemed nothing more than a consolation prize for Lashley, the match possibly introduced a new challenger for the red brand's powerhouse.

Bobby Lashley's misfortune in WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's third encounter at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, Canada, was hampered by a misfire on the part of the creative. After wrestling each other for under five minutes, The All Mighty picked up the win after Lesnar intentionally got disqualified.

Despite so much history between the two behemoths, the WWE creative decided to move on with different opponents for the two at The Show Of Shows.

However, unfortunately, Lashley's opponent Bray Wyatt suffered a "physical issue," keeping the latter off the card this weekend.

Perhaps the company is looking to build one of its top stars again with this feud against Bronson Reed, who has not had a substantial storyline since arriving on the main roster. Reed is currently undefeated in the singles competition.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed? Sound off in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : Would you like to see Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley IV? Yes No 0 votes