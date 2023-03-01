Why did Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's feud end abruptly? WWE's big mistake disclosed

Former world champions Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley clashed several times, but their rivalry seemingly came to an end at the Elimination Chamber. Uncharacteristic of The Beast Incarnate, he was disqualified following a low blow after being caught in a Hurt Lock.

Lesnar made his presence felt when he returned on the October 10 edition of RAW and injured Lashley's arm. The Beast Incarnate won at Crown Jewel 2022, but the bitterness between the two behemoths remained. The rivalry looked to continue as The All Mighty eliminated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, to the shock of the latter.

So why did Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's feud end abruptly at the Elimination Chamber? A potential reason is that WWE had plans for Lesnar vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. However, the plans did not come to fruition, leading to Omos challenging the multi-time world champion.

Bobby Lashley could have also been a suitable opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania because their previous bout at Elimination Chamber ended in a Disqualification win for the former. However, WWE decided to go with Bray Wyatt for Lashley. A likely reason is that The Eater of Worlds, one of WWE's top babyfaces, needed a high-profile opponent for The Show of Shows.

As it turns out, the new plans have seemingly not sat well with the WWE Universe and may have been a mistake on the promotion's part. It remains to be seen how the company will resurrect the feud in the near future.

Vince Russo criticized Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's booking

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo noted an error in booking Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley before the Elimination Chamber match.

According to the veteran, Lashley wasn't built as a good babyface compared to Lesnar.

"I don't have a problem with the babyface vs. babyface match. I don't have a problem with a heel vs. heel match. But here's the problem. If these guys are both babyfaces going in, bro they have not built Lashley enough to be at the level of the babyface that Brock is."

The All Mighty is expected to solidify his heel turn in the near future to facilitate his program with Bray Wyatt.

Lashley could also be reuniting with The Hurt Business, as MVP has been eyeing a reunion with the former world champion. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the near future.

