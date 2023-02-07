Why is Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III happening at Elimination Chamber instead of WrestleMania?

Brock Lesnar emerged on RAW to challenge Bobby Lashley to a match at Elimination Chamber. It came as quite a surprise to many, given how the rumors stated they would be doing battle at WrestleMania 39.

The Beast took out a contract for a match between him and The All Mighty at Elimination Chamber. He challenged him to come to the ring and sign it. The latter appeared to taunt him for his past failures, and he ended up getting F5'd twice for his troubles. Even though Lashley failed to sign the contract this week, fans are certain the match will be booked for Montreal.

But the bigger question is this - why is Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley III happening at Elimination Chamber instead of on a grand stage like WrestleMania 39? A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Brock Lesnar would be facing Gunther in a mega match at WrestleMania 39. Perhaps that is the match WWE wants to present at the Show of Shows. That would explain why they are getting the Lesnar vs. Lashley matchup out of the way beforehand.

Another theory revolves around Bobby Lashley's ongoing long-term storyline with The Hurt Business. They will surely get back together at some point, but what if the reunion happens at Elimination Chamber and costs Lesnar his match? That would set up an even bigger match at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar's faceoff with Gunther

Brock Lesnar had a short stint in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but it was quite eventful. He scored a couple of eliminations and had a staredown with Gunther, which drew one of the biggest pops of the night. Even though they only fought briefly, it was enough to get everyone talking.

Gunther is a big fan of Lesnar. In a recent interview, he stated that he would love to fight him down the road and talked about how it was an end goal for him.

"Brock is a one in a millon guy, one in ten million....I always thought it would (be) a thing for wrestling and my style, that's my end boss. I've been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen whether a potential match between Gunther and Lesnar will take place at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The two men could blow the roof off at WrestleMania if they eventually collide.

