Veteran reveals glaring mistake in WWE feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar returned on WWE RAW and confronted Bobby Lashley on the show, challenging him to a match at the Elimination Chamber.

Lesnar and Lashley have locked horns twice over the last year. Both superstars have one win over the other and are now expected to meet inside the squared circle for their third and final match at the Elimination Chamber.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo analyzed the feud and noted a glaring mistake in the booking. He said that he had no problem with the two babyfaces squaring off. However, he believes that the WWE creative team has not pushed Lashley to the same level as Lesnar for both to look equal in their upcoming match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE RAW Review, Vince Russo further illustrated his point and said:

"I don't have a problem with babyface vs. babyface match. I don't have a problem with a heel vs. heel match. But here's the problem. If these guys are both babyfaces going in, bro they have not built Lashley enough to be at the level of the babyface that Brock is. If they were there like this and it was a tough call? It's not a tough call. Borck, you know, the good old boy out there with the whole line, Lashley, is not up to that level."

Vince Russo also noted that an average WWE fan is bound to pick a "Cowboy" Brock Lesnar over a well-suited and rich Bobby Lashley if they lock horns. He said that if the creative team is pushing The All Mighty as a babyface, then they are not doing a great job.

"I talk about this with Cody Rhodes all the time. You've got an average fan in the crowd. The average income of a wrestling fan is in the median range, if we are lucky. It is median and below. You've got a good old boy with a cowboy hat, and you've got a guy coming out in a suit, looking like he's got all the money. Right there, you are tipping the scales of who I want to win this match. And that's not fair to Lashley. If you really want him to get over as a babyface, if that's what you're trying to do, I don't think you're doing a very good job," concluded Russo. (31:44-33:11)

You can watch the full video below:

Brock Lesnar is set to return on WWE RAW next week

Brock Lesnar brought a multi-million contract for himself for a match against Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber. However, The All Mighty refused to sign the contract without running it by his manager and his lawyer. A frustrated Lesnar hit Lashley with a couple of F5s, but the latter was still in control.

Following the show, WWE confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley would meet for a contract signing next week on RAW. It will be interesting to see who stands tall on the red brand's final show before the Elimination Chamber.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes