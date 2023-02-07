Elimination Chamber Roundup: 47-year-old legend to make in-ring return after 3 years, Brock Lesnar pulls off a surprise

We are back with another exciting edition of the Elimination Chamber Roundup, where we will discuss the latest updates surrounding the show. Today's list includes backstage rumors surrounding a Hall of Famers' return.

Brock Lesnar returned on WWE RAW this week and revealed his plans for the premium live event. The show also saw the addition of a huge match to the card. Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors surrounding Elimination Chamber 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Trish Stratus rumored to return ahead of Elimination Chamber

Hall of Famer Lita made a huge return this week on WWE RAW during the main event. The night's final match saw Becky Lynch and Bayley lock horns inside a Steel Cage. When Damage CTRL members started to help The Role Model, Lita walked out to a thunderous pop and rushed to Lynch's aid.

As reported by WRKD Wrestling, Trish Stratus could return on next week's RAW to join forces with Becky Lynch and Lita. The three superstars are rumored to engage in a feud with Damage CTRL, setting up a six-woman tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

#2 Brock Lesnar returns on WWE RAW with a contract

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar made a huge return on RAW this week. He cut a hilarious promo explaining how he couldn't stop thinking about Bobby Lashley eliminating him from the Royal Rumble Match. Lesnar then revealed that he had brought in a contract for his match against Lashley at Elimination Chamber and demanded The All Mighty sign it.

However, the latter refused and said he would sign the contract after running it with his lawyer and his manager. A frustrated Lesnar responded with two F5s, but things are still in Lashley's control. There is also speculation about Hurt Business' reunion on RAW, which could play a massive role at the upcoming premium live event.

The third match between Lesnar and Lashley was initially expected to occur at WrestleMania. Thus, it appears surprising that they will lock horns at Elimination Chamber. However, that potentially frees up The Beast for a possible match with Gunther -- an idea that intrigued WWE fans when both superstars crossed paths at Royal Rumble.

#3 Huge mixed tag team match confirmed for the show

The opening segment of WWE RAW saw Edge and Beth Phoenix confront Judgment Day for their past actions. The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon challenged Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

Both Balor and Ripley have been instrumental in Judgment Day's brutal attacks on the Hall of Fame couple, and they want revenge. Since Ripley was not present on the show, Balor accepted the challenge on her behalf. WWE soon confirmed that both teams would lock horns in a mixed tag team match at the upcoming premium live event.

Beth Phoenix last competed in a tag team match more than a year ago when she joined forces with Edge to defeat The Miz and Maryse at Day 1. She will be looking for similar results against Judgment Day in hopes of ending their feud.

