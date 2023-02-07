WWE RAW Flops and Hits: 57-year-old veteran cries on live TV, Brock Lesnar breaks a rule for hilarious promo, Lita returns before Elimination Chamber

The latest edition of WWE RAW was full of surprises as the episode saw three superstars book a spot for themselves in the upcoming Elimination Chamber matches. Brock Lesnar and Hall of Famer Lita made epic returns to steal the show.

Additionally, we saw Paul Heyman break down into tears during an intense promo segment. Elsewhere, a heel duo met with a brutal break-up following a loss. Top WWE Superstars battled to gain momentum in the WrestleMania season, but not everyone tasted success.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from the latest episode of WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman

Rohan @Rohan5640

Cody Rhodes' thanks to Paul Heyman, who is almost in tears. What a wonderful and unexpected segment. #WWERAW Cody Rhodes' thanks to Paul Heyman, who is almost in tears. What a wonderful and unexpected segment. #WWERAWhttps://t.co/loxuPwfv6A

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes engaged in a memorable promo segment with Roman Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman. The American Nightmare surprised Paul Heyman by revealing his history with Dusty Rhodes. He completely threw Heyman off his game by thanking him for helping the Rhodes family during their dark days.

Heyman broke down in tears before turning things around in favor of his Tribal Chief. After a few minutes of composing himself, the WWE legend listed several reasons why Cody Rhodes is not prepared to take on Roman Reigns in a championship match at WrestleMania. Heyman also said that Dusty Rhodes referred to Roman Reigns as the son he wished he had, which was enough to irk Cody.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



TELL. THE. STORY.



#WWERAW An all-timer powerful segment between Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman tonight.TELL. THE. STORY. An all-timer powerful segment between Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman tonight.TELL. THE. STORY.#WWERAW https://t.co/m0TUmvDd7m

The American Nightmare then claimed that he only wanted to win a wrestling championship, but Heyman made it personal, and now Roman Reigns will have to pay the price. The segment relied heavily on theatrics, allowing Cody and Heyman to knock it out of the park on WWE RAW.

They acknowledged Sami Zayn as the biggest threat, Roman Reigns at the top of the business, the history with Paul Heyman, and the story behind Cody Rhodes' dream title win at WrestleMania all in one segment. The right blend of words and emotions helped lay the foundation for a feud that will keep WWE fans hooked on "Road to WrestleMania."

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar cuts a hilarious promo on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar made a huge return on RAW this week, and he had a plan. The Beast's spirits remained high despite the initial botch with the pyro during his entrance. He cut a hilarious promo in which he referenced his wife and retired WWE Superstar Sable. Lesnar wanted to show how he couldn't stop thinking about Bobby Lashley and claimed that he thinks of the All Mighty even when he crawls into bed with his wife.

The Beast revealed that he has a contract for a match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. The latter came out but refused to sign the deal, saying he needed his manager and lawyer to read the fine print. Lesnar responded by hitting Lashley with an F5, and it was confirmed that both superstars would meet again next week for their contract signing on WWE RAW.

Brock Lesnar taking control of his promos and being at his hilarious best has been one of the most notable aspects of his on-screen persona lately. WWE fans love Cowboy Brock, and one can undeniably see glimpses of early 2000s Brock Lesnar.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Lita makes a huge return during the main event

The show's main event saw Becky Lynch and Bayley lock horns in a Steel Cage Match. Both superstars took turns dominating the bout until Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY started helping Bayley despite being outside the cage. The Man did her best to fight the odds but again fell victim to the numbers game. However, she had a secret weapon in store.

Just when Bayley thought she was close to sealing her victory, Hall of Famer Lita walked out to a deafening pop. Lita immediately hit SKY with a Twist of Fate and proceeded to caution Dakota Kai. She also saw an opportunity to hit Bayley with the cage door. Becky Lynch made the most of this opportunity and hit The Role Model with a Man Handle Slam to secure the win.

Lita's interference and post-match celebration with Becky Lynch undoubtedly rubbed Damage CTRL incorrectly, and they would want revenge. The feud has room for another superstar to join forces with Becky Lynch and Lita. Given that Elimination Chamber is in Canada, could we see Trish Stratus make a huge return and balance the odds?

#4 Flop on WWE RAW: Baron Corbin

It was another disappointing week for Baron Corbin on RAW, but he lost more than a match this time. Corbin faced Dexter Lumis in a singles match while Johnny Gargano and JBL watched from ringside. Despite his efforts, Corbin could not pick up a win, and Bradshaw looked evidently disappointed with the result.

Later in the night, Corbin tried to make plans with JBL, but the latter had a surprise of his own. He ended his alliance with the "modern-day wrestling god" and brutally buried him on his way out.

The duo seemingly didn't have the right chemistry to sell their alliance. The only good thing about this pairing is that it ended this week. Corbin is back to being alone, and his confidence has taken a massive hit. But could this all lead to the return of Lone Wolf?

#5 Flop/Hit on WWE RAW: RAW Women's Championship picture

This week on WWE RAW, Carmella returned to action and defeated "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice Lerae, and Piper Niven to seal the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She will face Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Nikki Cross inside the monstrous structure to win a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Although the bout will feature four former champions, the line-up appears weak on paper. Except for Asuka, no other winner poses a huge threat to Belair's title reign. WWE desperately needs to involve these superstars in compelling storylines to legitimize their claims for championship opportunities. Hopefully, we will see others pick momentum as we inch closer to the high-stakes Elimination Chamber Match.

#6 Honorable mention from WWE RAW: Men's Elimination Chamber qualifiers

The first qualifier on RAW saw Angelo Dawkins and Damian Priest push each other to their limits. Both superstars delivered an excellent match despite minimal buildup and set the right tone for the rest of the show. Although Priest picked up the win, Dawkins deserves equal credit for the splendid display.

Later in the night, Montez Ford squared off against Elias and unleashed jaw-dropping maneuvers inside the ring. Both superstars fought brilliantly until Ford decided to fly over the top ring post in a stunning spot. He then picked up the win to seal the final spot for himself in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Conner Alexander🇨🇦 @_ConnerPW



#WWERaw Montez Ford’s Superman Dive over the top of the ring post is INSANE. Montez Ford’s Superman Dive over the top of the ring post is INSANE. 👏 #WWERaw https://t.co/P0SCsx8FRb

Ford will join Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed inside the Elimination Chamber, where Austin Theory will put his United States Championship on the line. The match boasts a strong line-up, but The Street Profits deserve a special mention for raising the standards with their performance in the qualifiers.

Poll : 0 votes