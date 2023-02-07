[WATCH] Hilarious botch spotted during Brock Lesnar's segment on WWE RAW this week

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar made an epic return on RAW this week, but his entrance featured a hilarious botch.

The Beast Incarnate has relentlessly targeted Bobby Lashley, stalking and attacking the All Mighty on multiple occasions. He returned to the latest edition of RAW with a plan in place.

However, viewers noticed a botch when Brock Lesnar was making his entrance on the show. His signature pyro could be heard, but nothing was visible in the background. The pyro didn't go off, but Lesnar didn't let the botch interfere with his plans.

Lesnar confronted Lashley and cut a hilarious promo. The Beast Incarnate surprisingly mentioned his wife and retired WWE Superstar, Sable. He said he thinks of Lashley even when he is sleeping next to his wife, causing the entire arena to burst with laughter.

The All Mighty attempted to confront Lesnar and even outsmarted the Beast until the latter decided to do what he does best — destroying his rivals with an F5.

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will meet next week on RAW for their contract signing ahead of their match at Elimination Chamber.

Details on the ongoing feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on RAW

Both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have one win each to their name. The All Mighty lost at Crown Jewel despite dominating most of the match. This loss triggered the brutal, act-before-you-think persona that we have seen lately.

Brock also cost Lashley his opportunity to win the United States Championship, and The All Mighty got his revenge by eliminating Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match. The two superstars have engaged in intense brawls over the past year, and fans are looking forward to the third and possibly final face-off between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Many had hoped this match would take place at WrestleMania, but their bout was booked for the Elimination Chamber. It has undoubtedly made for an exciting addition to the upcoming Premium Live Event's match card.

