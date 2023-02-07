WATCH: 4-time champion caught stalking Dexter Lumis and two other superstars on WWE RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW has finally exposed former multi-time champion Nikki Cross, who has been creeping into the background of random backstage segments for weeks.

Cross is one of several superstars who have returned to their old gimmick under Triple H. She is also back to portraying the wild persona which pushed her to success on NXT. It appears that Nikki Cross has a new obsession on the red brand, and it's not with the title.

The latest episode featured a backstage segment in which Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis checked on Candice LeRae ahead of her Elimination Chamber Qualification match.

Lumis even sketched a family picture for Candice, which she admired alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano, before they spotted something unusual in the background. Candice saw Nikki standing behind her family in the sketch and looked up to find the former RAW Women's Champion creepily stalking them from a distance.

As soon as Nikki Cross saw Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis turn towards her, she laughed nervously and fled the screen.

You can watch the segment below:

Women's Wrestling Viewer @TheKipUp The WWE have been paying Nikki Cross to be a creep for weeks. They finally spotted her. 🤣 #WWERAW The WWE have been paying Nikki Cross to be a creep for weeks. They finally spotted her. 🤣 #WWERAW https://t.co/ThH17V4OVl

The creative has not hinted at Nikki Cross's intentions or even her target amongst the three superstars mentioned earlier. However, seeing what she's quietly planning in the background will be interesting.

Dexter Lumis' win causes the break up of a heel duo on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Dexter Lumis returned to action for a match against Baron Corbin. The latter tried to overcome his opponent, but he was operating on a different level throughout the match. Ultimately, he picked up a convincing victory, but Corbin lost more than the match.

Later in the show, the "Modern Day Wrestling God" tried to make his post-show plans with JBL. However, the Hall of Famer dropped Corbin and labeled him useless for disgracing his legacy on RAW.

Corbin is once again left alone in WWE, and it will be exciting to see what's in store for the former King of the Ring.

