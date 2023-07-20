Booker T compares LA Knight to top free agent, says the latter should sign with WWE

Booker T recently pointed out how there is a certain level of "maturity" that WWE Superstars should retain in order to carve out a career in the global juggernaut promotion.

According to the Hall of Famer, that is one of the predominant reasons why LA Knight is doing well on SmackDown. Booker feels that former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will also excel should he sign with WWE.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, the veteran touched on one of the hot topics of this week - the status of Nick Aldis:

"I say yeah, he'd [Nick Aldis] be a good pickup [for WWE]," Booker T began. "He's a guy who is mature enough to know what this business is about more than anything. That's what I say about guys coming into WWE, they gotta be seasoned a lot of times in order to really, really understand what their thing is about." [From 8:42 onwards]

Robert Tennyson @Tenno98



With his departure from IMPACT. I would have him finally make the move to the WWE.



He will debut on the Raw after Summerslam. Regal personally introduces him as the Pride of England. The finest English Gentleman.



They announce a better society is coming. Member #2 Nick AldisWith his departure from IMPACT. I would have him finally make the move to the WWE.He will debut on the Raw after Summerslam. Regal personally introduces him as the Pride of England. The finest English Gentleman.They announce a better society is coming. pic.twitter.com/tcXUQF5Wyr

The Hall of Famer then drew comparisons to LA Knight:

"That's why I think LA Knight is doing so good. He's such a mature dude. He understands what the endgame is more than anything. The endgame is, 'Let me go out there and get over by any means necessary, because my clock is ticking,'" Booker T commented.

It was reported that WWE was interested in the former IMPACT Wrestling star, with fans aplenty voicing their displeasure at the prospect of Aldis working as a producer. Booker T feels the former world champion's name is valuable in the wrestling world and would be a worthy addition to the global juggernaut company.

LA Knight will contend for the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

This Friday night, LA Knight is one among the four stars competing in the United States Championship Invitational, with the winner going on to face Santos Escobar for a shot at Austin Theory's title.

Logan Paul recently made some scathing remarks about Knight and even teased a match at SummerSlam against the 40-year-old, although the company is likely going with the internet star facing Ricochet at the biggest party of the summer.

This does not rule out a future showdown between the two, however. Paul and Knight's interactions prior to Money in the Bank have sparked interest among fans to watch the veteran put the 28-year-old in his place.

It remains to be seen if LA Knight will make it to the match card on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit.

