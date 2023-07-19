"I hate him" - WWE Superstar shares honest opinion on LA Knight, teases match at SummerSlam

LA Knight will compete this Friday on WWE SmackDown in the United States Championship Invitational. He will face Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes, with the winner advancing to the finals against Santos Escobar.

While the incredibly popular SmackDown star is gunning for Austin Theory's US title, with plenty of fans believing that Knight is the right guy to carry the gold, Logan Paul has now brought up the former's name as a potential opponent. The Maverick wants to either face the 40-year-old star or Ricochet at SummerSlam.

During a conversation with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul revealed why he wants to face either of the WWE Superstars on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. When it comes to Knight, Paul disclosed his hatred for the SmackDown star's insane popularity:

"I see old man Ricker, LA Knight, coming in the WWE. They love him. I hate that they love him, and they hate me that I hate him. We got a little bit of a thing. I was in his face last night (referring to their interaction on RAW prior to Money in the Bank) and it felt a little real." [1:12:36 onwards]

Logan Paul further explained why the match needs to happen between him and LA Knight:

"Like, I don't think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them. They appreciate the time, and the fact that he's earned it, and I get that, and I'd love to take that all away in one night."

Logan Paul and LA Knight's promo segment prior to Money in the Bank sent fans online into a frenzy. While the bout could happen somewhere down the line, word on the rumor mill is that there will be a showdown between The Maverick and Ricochet at SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer says he is "proud" of LA Knight

Shawn Michaels recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. During the interview, Kevin Nash's recent comments on LA Knight, which led to a lot of fan outrage, were brought up.

Claiming that Knight himself does not have a problem with what Nash said, Michaels concluded by stating that especially because the popular star is an NXT export, HBK is proud of him:

"I know him [LA Knight] as somebody that we very much enjoyed working with here in NXT. Nobody's happier to see him thriving and doing well on the main roster more than I am," said Michaels.

You can check out the video above as Shawn Michaels discusses a variety of topics with Riju Dasgupta.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here