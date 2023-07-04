Kevin Nash's comments on WWE star LA Knight being a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ripoff has fans outraged

LA Knight was the undisputed favorite throughout the ladder match at Money in the Bank, and WWE seemingly knows this. Damian Priest was just as deserving after his recent performances, so one can't argue the choice of going with The Archer of Infamy from a long-term storytelling standpoint.

However, Kevin Nash's recent comments on LA Knight have fans of the 40-year-old WWE star speaking their mind to the Hall of Famer. The legend brought up the similarities between The Rock and the current SmackDown star on the latest episode of Kliq This, claiming that there is "nothing original" about LA Knight:

“Am I the only one that sees, like, an absolute rip off of The Rock to the point when he cut the promo on fu**ing Logan Paul or whatever the fu** his name is. The only thing he didn't do is turn the motherfu**er sideways. Jesus Christ, does everybody have amnesia? There’s nothing original.” [AdFreeShows.com H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Along with Kevin Nash's comments, viewers are, on the whole, disappointed with the SmackDown star's booking of late, as he has not really done anything of substance. His last feud on WWE TV was against Bray Wyatt. Check out how the WWE Universe responded to criticisms surrounding LA Knight below:

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Yet, they seem to have no issue pushing Damian Priest as Mr. MITB, who, by the way, is actually OLDER than LA Knight by 3 months.



I can't wrap my head around that. LA Knight openly stated that WWE management had reservations about pushing him because of his age. He's 40.Yet, they seem to have no issue pushing Damian Priest as Mr. MITB, who, by the way, is actually OLDER than LA Knight by 3 months.I can't wrap my head around that. LA Knight openly stated that WWE management had reservations about pushing him because of his age. He's 40. Yet, they seem to have no issue pushing Damian Priest as Mr. MITB, who, by the way, is actually OLDER than LA Knight by 3 months.😅 I can't wrap my head around that. https://t.co/D2lWf9j4mv

Check out below some direct responses to the WWE Hall of Famer that we've collected from Twitterverse:

ℙ𝕚𝕟𝕗𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕍𝕚𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪 @PinfallVictory @WrestlingNewsCo So says the really tall man who does a Powerbomb. Never seen one of those before. @WrestlingNewsCo So says the really tall man who does a Powerbomb. Never seen one of those before.

Junkie 💎 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlingNewsCo You mean like how ric flair was a total rip off of buddy Rogers? Or hogan was of Billy graham? @RealKevinNash @WrestlingNewsCo You mean like how ric flair was a total rip off of buddy Rogers? Or hogan was of Billy graham? @RealKevinNash

Dr. Alixavier Cherry @blackchariz @WrestlingNewsCo Is it because he’s really good at cutting promos and he wears shades? Because that’s really it. Oh! Is it because he has charisma? @WrestlingNewsCo Is it because he’s really good at cutting promos and he wears shades? Because that’s really it. Oh! Is it because he has charisma?

Eric Frederick @EricGr81 @WrestlingNewsCo If anything he feels like more of a cross between Rock and Austin. But really who cares? The fans are into him. Let them enjoy it and let him enjoy the ride. @WrestlingNewsCo If anything he feels like more of a cross between Rock and Austin. But really who cares? The fans are into him. Let them enjoy it and let him enjoy the ride.

LA Knight's next move remains to be seen, as the company did not tease any program, particularly coming out of Money in the Bank. A section of the fanbase would love to see Logan Paul face The Megastar at SummerSlam after their recent interactions during the buildup and the ladder match itself.

Booker T on why the 40-year-old WWE Superstar reminds the Hall of Famer of himself

Another legendary name, Booker T, has held six world championships over the course of his career. His last title reign in WWE was as King Booker in 2006, during which he feuded against the likes of Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, and Batista. The gimmick was new, and fans widely regard it to be one of the greatest characters of all time.

Booker T once spoke favorably about LA Knight on The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore. He revealed that he loves the fact that Knight is not the "chosen one," and his charisma and own work will help him win over the crowd:

"Look at so many guys that have come along in this business that wasn't the guy but found their way to their position. I say that because I was one of them. I wasn't chosen. I wasn't the guy. I know I wasn't the guy. When I became King Booker, I wasn't the guy. But I said, man, I got this role, let me see what I can make out of it, and next thing you know, they are putting a world championship on me."

FisaroWrestling_Newz @FisaroNewz 16 years ago, Booker T became King Booker on



Il y a 16 ans, Booker T devenait King Booker à #WWESmackdown 16 years ago, Booker T became King Booker on #WWESmackdown Il y a 16 ans, Booker T devenait King Booker à 🇺🇸 16 years ago, Booker T became King Booker on #WWESmackdown 🫅🇫🇷 Il y a 16 ans, Booker T devenait King Booker à #WWESmackdown 🫅 https://t.co/NQ7DDDHC0C

Booker T became King Booker around the time he turned 41, which led to a run with the World Heavyweight Championship. At 40 years, does LA Knight have a world title reign on the horizon?

