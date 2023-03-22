"He's not the chosen one," - WWE Hall of Famer compares himself to LA Knight, believes he is world championship material

Despite a failed attempt on the WWE main roster as Max Dupri, the manager of the heel faction Maximum Male Models, LA Knight's popularity has peaked since October 2022 after reverting back to his NXT gimmick. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently expressed his thoughts on the Megastar and his world champion potential.

Knight, real name Shaun Ricker, signed with WWE in 2021 after some sporadic early runs with the Stamford-based promotion. He first worked a dark match on ECW in 2008, then appeared on TV in 2011 during a segment between CM Punk and Kevin Nash in the role of a security guard (the infamous text message promo).

After a failed first run in NXT between 2013-2014, during which he was an enhancement talent, the now 40-year-old SmackDown star returned to the independent circuit. This was followed by a successful run on IMPACT Wrestling and and the National Wrestling Alliance as Eli Drake.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T called LA Knight a "hustler" and a "grown man," who sees the big picture. Further remarking on what the SmackDown star brings to the table, the former World Heavyweight Champion explained why he thinks Knight is world championship material:

"You know what I like about LA Knight? He's not the chosen one. He's not the guy that they pick to be the face of the company. This guy is literally carving his own path. He's going to find a way on that card. He's going to find his way to the main event. This guy is a pure hustler. He's one of those guys that goes, 'Hey, you may not choose me to be the champion. But trust me, the people are going to choose me to be the champion." [1:07:44 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"Look at so many guys that have come along in this business that wasn't the guy, but found their way to their position. I say that because I was one of them. I wasn't chosen. I wasn't the guy. I know I wasn't the guy. When I became King Booker, I wasn't the guy. But I said, man, I got this role, let me see what I can make out of it, and next thing you know, their putting a world championship on me."

As of this writing, LA Knight is not scheduled to make an appearance in any capacity at WrestleMania 39.

LA Knight will face WWE Hall of Famer this Friday on SmackDown

After verbally insulting Rey Mysterio last week, the masked legend sucker-punched LA Knight. It was later announced that the duo will have a one-on-one match this Friday.

Whilst fans are rallying for a huge WWE star to confront Knight at WrestleMania 39, the possibility of it happening has died down after the star himself denied the company contacting him.

