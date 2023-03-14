"He's waiting for you" - WWE Fans react to top star potentially facing LA Knight at WrestleMania 39 

WWE Superstar LA Knight receives an almost unanimous crowd reaction every time he appears on TV or even at live events. Despite the strong backing of fans, the SmackDown star is yet to be announced for the match at WrestleMania 39.

When the 40-year-old took to Twitter asking the WWE Universe who should face him at the Showcase of the Immortals, perhaps the biggest name to pop up was Attitude Era legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Last year on The Grandest Stage, The Texas Rattlesnake made a comeback to the squared circle after 19 years, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match. A large number of fans would like to see the legend return to the ring for the second straight year to face Knight.

Here are some of the responses from fans as to who should face LA Knight at WrestleMania 39:

Ruthless Aggression stars John Cena and Batista were also pitched by fans as potential opponents for LA Knight. Whilst The Animal is unlikely to come out of retirement, there were earlier reports that stated Cena was being discussed for a bout against the SmackDown star.

Earlier, it was reported that Austin turned down a match against Brock Lesnar. The million dollar question as of now is, will the Attitude Era star accept a bout against Knight?

LA Knight is heading to WWE RAW to face 37-year-old star

After going back and forth on Twitter, Cody Rhodes and LA Knight are now scheduled to face each other in a first-time-ever match on WWE RAW in Providence, Rhode Island. Byron Saxton has officially announced the bout.

Fans have been reacting favorably to the announcement. Cody Rhodes and LA Knight could potentially steal the show in a card that also features a Street Fight between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa.

It remains to be seen which direction LA Knight is going as we near the Stamford-based promotion's biggest show of the year.

