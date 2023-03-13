"Crying real tears right now" - WWE Fans react to Cody Rhodes challenging top SmackDown Star to a match on RAW tonight

Ahead of Monday Night RAW this evening, Cody Rhodes has seemingly challenged SmackDown Superstar LA Knight to a match on the red brand.

Both Cody and Knight are two of WWE's most popular acts at the moment, with both performers receiving huge pops no matter what show they appear on.

Following LA Knight's continued anger about not currently being at WrestleMania, despite it taking place in Los Angeles, Cody challenged the 40-year-old to meet him on RAW tonight in Providence, Rhode Island.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? twitter.com/reallaknight/s… LA Knight @RealLAKnight EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting https://t.co/uW4LmBdmdD Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw twitter.com/reallaknight/s…

With Rhodes challenging the vocal star, WWE fans immediately took to social media to react to the potential dream match.

DoeB @doebeezy_ @TheEnemiesPE3 Bro Cody been everywhere they got that boy WORKIN @TheEnemiesPE3 Bro Cody been everywhere they got that boy WORKIN

tidalwave @tidalwave848 @WrestlingHumble Little random but I don’t really care @WrestlingHumble Little random but I don’t really care

Roman2Reigns #RomanReigns𓃵 @RohanGandotra9 @CodyRhodes Was about to skip RAW seeing the matches announced but a Cody vs LA Knight match does intrigue me a lot.Lets go @CodyRhodes Was about to skip RAW seeing the matches announced but a Cody vs LA Knight match does intrigue me a lot.Lets go 🔥

Cody is currently set for the biggest match of his life as he will take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 on April 1st or 2nd in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes is ready to win the gold

Since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year, The American Nightmare has made it clear that he is back to win his first-ever world title in honor of his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Cody Rhodes stated that fans have witnessed the most real version of him since he returned from injury this past January at the Royal Rumble.

"I would say that everything everyone has been watching since I came back at the Royal Rumble is real. In an industry where there's a suspension of disbelief and areas of gray, this is the most real anything has ever been, trying to win a title that my family never touched. The last opportunity they had for it was in the late 70s. It's as real as it gets." [6:05 – 6:35] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

If Cody Rhodes is to defeat The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 39, he will be ending the most dominant and impressive WWE World title reign of all time, with Roman Reigns being the champion for 924 days and counting.

Will Cody defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes