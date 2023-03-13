Cody Rhodes teases first-time-ever clash on WWE RAW against SmackDown star

WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Meanwhile, 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes has issued a challenge to SmackDown's own LA Knight.

Since his return from injury in January earlier this year, The American Nightmare has been a busy man, appearing on both shows as and when required. The question is, will Knight show up on Monday Night RAW?

Taking note of the SmackDown star's post about not being part of the WrestleMania 39 card yet, Rhodes suggested that he wants to be ready for his biggest match to date at The Showcase of the Immortals. He also asked LA Knight to "stand opposed" if he is in Providence tonight.

"Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania. If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw," Cody Rhodes wrote.

The prospect of LA Knight and Cody Rhodes in a potential one-on-one match has already sparked curiosity among fans.

WWE RAW tonight will also feature the return of Brock Lesnar, among other announced matches/segments. Meanwhile, Edge has revealed his plans for The Judgment Day ahead of The Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar and Omos will go face-to-face on WWE RAW

Another first-time-ever face-off made official for tonight is set to feature Brock Lesnar and Omos.

Since Lesnar accepted MVP's challenge for him to face The Nigerian Giant on The Grandest Stage of Them All, there has been considerable anticipation among viewers about a confrontation between the behemoths.

While an F5 on Omos may not happen so soon - as Triple H may want to save the moment for The Show of Shows - things may end up in a brawl like a typical Brock Lesnar segment.

On The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle noted that this change of direction for The Beast is a welcome sight, as fans are not used to Lesnar being featured in non-title feuds.

"Well, I think it's a great idea. You have to remember Brock [Lesnar] is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock's always been in these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for world championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it's a great idea," said Kurt Angle. [H/T Fightful]

We'll have to wait and find out what happens on WWE RAW tonight. Plenty of storylines and matches are set to unfold on the show.

