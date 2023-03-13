"It's time to finish this" - Former multi-time world champion reveals his plans for WWE RAW 

The conclusion to a WWE story that has been building up for a whole year now will likely happen on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Edge has outright stated that he wants to end things with The Judgment Day and move on to "the next step" of his second run with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Rated-R Superstar's comeback at the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble was a moment that will be cherished for years to come. Edge has since feuded with the likes of Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Miz and AJ Styles.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer touched on The Judgment Day's formation, how proud he is of all its members and the fact that each of them is flourishing on the main roster. However, Edge revealed that it is time to put an end to their story.

"It's time to get to the next step of what this comeback is. We're four years into it now. I know the window is closing, and it's closing fast. So I gotta get done what I need to get done, and I can't get it done while still in this blood feud with The Judgment Day. It's gotta end. We gotta see it through to the climax. Like any good movie, like any good story, it's time to finish this, and that's the plan Monday." [46:31 onwards]

Finn Balor sent a two-word message following WWE RAW last week, where Edge cost the former Universal Champion his match against Johnny Gargano.

Edge believes current WWE star is the new Rated-R Superstar

It's hard to pick the best feud from the Rated-R Superstar's run since his return to WWE back in 2020. However, an argument can be made that his rivalry with Seth Rollins in 2021 ranks among the best.

Here's an excerpt from the aforementioned podcast in which Edge calls Seth "the Rated-R Superstar of now."

“I mean, I think Seth Rollins is a guy that we’ll never fully be through with each other. And I think part of the reason, it’s because we’re so damn similar. We look at things in a very similar way. You know, he’s carved his own path, just don’t take this comment, and I’m sure they’ll clickbait it and run with it. But to me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, like he is the Rated-R Superstar of now, he is firmly his own thing, don’t get me wrong, he’s carved his own path." [H/T: ITR]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Edge calls Seth Rollins the modern day Rated-R superstar Edge calls Seth Rollins the modern day Rated-R superstar https://t.co/yTX7hXsPti

Who would you like to see Edge face before his impending retirement? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

