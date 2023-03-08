Finn Bálor breaks silence with two-word message ahead of confrontation with Edge next week on WWE RAW

Finn Bálor sufferred an upset loss at the hands of Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW this week thanks to timely interference from Edge. The Judgment Day star has now shared his emotional state of mind.

The Rated-R Superstar was booted out of the four-star clan last year and has since been embroiled in a bitter feud. Despite the Hall of Famer picking up a pinfall victory over Bálor at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, their feud is far from over.

Amid heavy rumors of the duo facing each other in a stipulation match at WrestleMania 39, Edge has officially called out his adversary for a face-to-face next week on Monday Night RAW. Balor posted a picture standing alongside The Judgment Day with a caption that read "Ice Cold."

Bálor and Edge have only faced each other once prior, with the former picking up a career-defining victory over The Rated-R Superstar in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules 2022.

With the 49-year-old reasserting last month that he plans to retire in Canada – potentially later this year – SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, may be Edge's last WrestleMania match.

You can read more about Edge's possible retirement date here.

Fans believe former World Heavyweight Champion should reunite with Edge in WWE

AEW star Christian Cage has been a longtime friend of Edge, both inside and outside the ring. The duo held tag team gold numerous times and made history with their ladder and TLC matches over the years.

At one point prior to The Rated-R Superstar's first retirement, there were rumors that Christian was the initially planned opponent for Edge at WrestleMania 27. Whilst they competed against each other in mid-card matches circa 2001, they were never involved in a major one-on-one program.

Christian seemingly wrestled in his last match at AEW Revolution, losing a 'Final Burial' match against Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

It was not officially confirmed that the bout was indeed the former World Heavyweight Champion's final match in All Elite Wrestling. Despite this, plenty of fans believe Christian is WWE-bound to reunite with his friend.

The poetic nature of Edge wrestling his last-ever contest against Christian Cage has sparked a significant rush among fans, who really wish for the latter to show up in the Stamford-based promotion later this year.

Meanwhile, Edge and Finn Bálor will meet next week in a segment that could likely be where the duo’s impending clash at the Showcase of the Immortals is made official.

WWE has pushed the announcement for this bout longer than expected, as out of every contest on the WrestleMania 39 match card, these two have the most obvious and ready-made feud.

Who do you think should be Edge's final opponent in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Who needs to win this grudge match at WrestleMania 39? Edge Finn Bálor 0 votes