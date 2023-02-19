Edge shares new update on retirement plans after WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Edge addressed rumors about his retirement after Elimination Chamber.

The Grit couple took on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of the Judgment Day in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber. The four stars put on a nail-biting thriller in a match that had been months in the making.

The momentum changed back and forth during the match. In the final moments, the Rated-R Superstar hit Finn with a Spear and then teamed up with The Glamazon to hit a devastating Shatter Machine for the win.

At the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Edge looked happy with the win and stated that he was lucky to compete in the ring with his wife. The Hall of Famer detailed that he was not looking at any retirement plans but mentioned that he would like his farewell encounter to happen in Canada.

"You know, I try not to make any firm decisions, but here's what I can say about tonight. For nine years, I was retired. I come back and I get to team with my wife. The fact that we get to do this at all, I never thought this would happen. So we're out there and if it looks like we're having fun, it's because we are, we're having a blast," said Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar continued:

"I'm just ecstatic. I'm not even thinking about what I'm having for breakfast tomorrow let alone what I'm gonna do five, six, seven, eight months from now. But I will say I would like it to be in Canada." [From 9:25 - 10:18]

You can watch the entire press conference here:

Edge wants to be a part of WWE in some capacity after retirement

During the press conference, Edge told reporters that wrestling would be an active part of his life even after retirement. The Hall of Famer mentioned that even after hanging up his boots, he would still like to have a role backstage.

Edge also mentioned that he would like to explore more avenues in his acting career. The 49-year-old veteran summed it up by saying that he was very grateful to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE.

What do you think lies ahead for the Ultimate Opportunist in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes