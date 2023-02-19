Create

WWE Hall of Famers pick up a win after controversial botch at Elimination Chamber

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 19, 2023 08:53 IST
Hall of Famers won the match at the 2023 Elimination Chamber.
The Grit Couple of WWE Edge and Beth Phoenix finally took revenge and defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber.

Even though the contest was hard-hitting, the Hall of Famers and the Judgment Day members made several botches throughout the match. Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix limited each other with a test of strength. Mami was then sent into the steel steps by The Glamazon.

Beth headed to the top rope, but Dominik Mysterio forced her to lose footing. Edge and Beth Phoenix have simultaneous submission holds locked in on Balor and The Eradicator.

The synergy of the Grit Couple! #WWE #WWEChamber https://t.co/0CkMOafhg3

Dominik got on the apron for distraction and forced Edge to break the hold. Dominik slipped the brass knuckles to Rhea, who took out the Rated-R Superstar.

A major botch was caused when The Nightmare put Balor on Edge for the cover, but Beth Phoenix broke it up as the referee managed a slow count.

Have @RheaRipley_WWE & @FinnBalor met their match at #WWEChamber? https://t.co/xSMwADAHhh

The Glamazon was a little bit late on that one, and it looked very awkward as the WWE referee was forced to hold off until the three counts.

In the closing moments, Edge hit back with a Spear at Finn Balor. The Grit Couple delivered a Shatter Machine on Balor for the win.

What did you think of Edge & Beth vs. Balor & Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

