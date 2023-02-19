WWE Hall of Famers pick up a win after controversial botch at Elimination Chamber

The Grit Couple of WWE Edge and Beth Phoenix finally took revenge and defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber.

Even though the contest was hard-hitting, the Hall of Famers and the Judgment Day members made several botches throughout the match. Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix limited each other with a test of strength. Mami was then sent into the steel steps by The Glamazon.

Beth headed to the top rope, but Dominik Mysterio forced her to lose footing. Edge and Beth Phoenix have simultaneous submission holds locked in on Balor and The Eradicator.

Dominik got on the apron for distraction and forced Edge to break the hold. Dominik slipped the brass knuckles to Rhea, who took out the Rated-R Superstar.

A major botch was caused when The Nightmare put Balor on Edge for the cover, but Beth Phoenix broke it up as the referee managed a slow count.

The Glamazon was a little bit late on that one, and it looked very awkward as the WWE referee was forced to hold off until the three counts.

In the closing moments, Edge hit back with a Spear at Finn Balor. The Grit Couple delivered a Shatter Machine on Balor for the win.

