Did Twitter decode Edge's WWE retirement date? Breaking down the viral trend

Adam 'Edge' Copeland has been the workhorse of WWE for several years. Even after being deemed medically unfit to wrestle in 2011, the 11-time World Champion funneled his passion into wrestling podcasts and acting. The 49-year-old's retirement would be a big blow to the wrestling world, but all good things must come to an end.

In heartbreaking news, Twitter fans may have decoded the exact date for Edge's retirement. WWE recently announced that it will be holding a SmackDown show on August 18 in Toronto, Canada. It is speculated to be the last in-ring appearance if seen from the veteran's perspective.

During an August episode of WWE RAW last year, the Rated-R Superstar proclaimed that he plans on hanging his boots in front of his hometown (Toronto) this year. Fans have been on the lookout for a WWE event in Toronto since the announcement.

"I can't wait to come back one last time - one last time, here in Toronto. I'm looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next time in August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you... and in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night."

Steve Argintaru @SteveTSN



Will that be the day The Rated R Superstar calls it a career?



For reference, watch Edge’s promo from last summer (8/22/22) when



“In a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night.” #WWE announced #SmackDown will be held in Toronto on Aug. 18.Will that be the day The Rated R Superstar calls it a career?For reference, watch Edge’s promo from last summer (8/22/22) when #WWE Raw was here.“In a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night.” #WWE announced #SmackDown will be held in Toronto on Aug. 18.Will that be the day The Rated R Superstar calls it a career?For reference, watch Edge’s promo from last summer (8/22/22) when #WWERaw was here. “In a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night.” https://t.co/bk37e4hvjM

The August 18 edition of SmackDown happens to be the aftermath of SummerSlam. It is only two weeks after the premium live event. Could this mean that Edge's WWE career will be dealt the final blow at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Chances are likely.

Real-EST 🥤 @WrestlinRealest We have a date for Edge’s last match



Pain. We have a date for Edge’s last match Pain. https://t.co/BIemJDCVgK

On a positive note, the 49-year-old veteran is currently on the RAW brand. His involvement in that August episode of SmackDown could be nil. The Ultimate Opportunist has enough fuel in the tank to put on more spectacles.

Finn Balor plans to retire Edge from WWE at WrestleMania 39

The Judgment Day has been hot on the heels of Edge since he returned at the Royal Rumble in January. Fans thought the rivalry ended at Elimination CChamber, but Finn Balor is adamant on having the last laugh in the feud.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, Balor claimed that WrestleMania 39 will be the time when the Rated-R Superstar is forced to take a second retirement.

"He [Edge] certainly has a connection with the WWE Universe. He's resilient in the sense that he has retired and then returned to the ring, but that return is going to be short-lived, because I think it was about a year and a half ago at the Royal Rumble that he returned and his second retirement will be at WrestleMania," said Balor.

A matter worth noting is that Finn Balor vs. Edge isn't scheduled for 'Mania just yet. The former Universal Champion has dropped a teaser though. Could the upcoming RAW be the time when the match is official? Only time will tell.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes