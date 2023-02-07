When did Edge say he would retire from WWE for good?

Edge came out of retirement in 2020, shocking the WWE Universe at the Royal Rumble. Since then, we've seen the mischievous and sadistic legend in many high-profile feuds. Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, The Miz, and Seth Rollins have all come face-to-face with him in some excellent match-ups.

He wasn't pleased with how he retired in 2019, as he was forced to step away due to a severe neck injury. Getting to return three years ago was a dream for the Rated-R Superstar, but the most important part is that he'll get to retire on his own terms.

So, the question is, when will Edge hang his boots up for good? According to the man himself - August 2023 in Toronto.

He let the WWE Universe know back in August following a match on Monday Night RAW. When the cameras were turned off, he made a special announcement to his hometown Toronto crowd.

"I can't wait to come back one last time - one last time, here in Toronto. I'm looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next time in August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you... and in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night." [H/T Metro.co.uk].

We've only got seven months left with Edge, and he plans on giving the WWE Universe everything he can in that time. It starts with his next premium live event appearance in Montreal.

Edge still has unfinished business with Judgment Day

While we're seemingly in the final year of the Rated-R Superstar's career, Edge still has a few scores to settle. The WWE Hall of Famer recently returned at the Royal Rumble, doing his best to ruin the night for Judgment Day.

While he failed to win the Royal Rumble, he found an equalizer for Rhea Ripley in his wife, Beth Phoenix. On WWE RAW, the Ultimate Opportunist and Beth challenged Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Ripley to a match at Elimination Chamber.

This will be the first match for Phoenix since last year's Royal Rumble, where they took out The Miz and Maryse. The Glamazon returned at this year's Rumble event after Judgment Day took her out with a con-chair-to back at Extreme Rules in October.

Edge and Beth Phoenix are looking to rid themselves of Judgment Day at WWE Elimination Chamber finally. As far as what's next, who knows? Will we see the 11-time world champion get one last run with a world title before he retires in August?

What WWE Superstar would you like to see the Hall of Famer face before he hangs his boots up for the final time? Let us know in the comments section below!

