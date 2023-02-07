Create

Edge and Beth Phoenix set to face former champions at WWE Elimination Chamber

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 07, 2023 07:22 IST
WWE Hall of Famer Edge will compete at the Chamber
On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix challenged The Judgment Day to a match at Elimination Chamber.

At Extreme Rules last year, The Rated-R Superstar collided with Finn Balor in an I Quit match, which was won by the former Universal Champion after the former was forced to utter the words "I Quit" under duress. Although he lost the match, his wife Beth was hit with the con-chair-to anyway.

At the Royal Rumble, Edge made his return as an entrant in the 30-man match. His wife showed up as well and hit Rhea Ripley with a spear on the aisleway. The Glamazon and the former WWE Champion kicked off RAW this week, and they spoke about what transpired at Extreme Rules.

Edge claimed responsibility for Judgment Day's existence, but he didn't expect them to turn on him. As Beth Phoenix was about to lay out the challenge, out came Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik. They shared that Rhea Ripley isn't on the show, as she's promoting WrestleMania around the world.

Beth Phoniex then challenged Finn Balor and The Nightmare to face her and her husband in a mixed-tag team match at Elimination Chamber in Canada. Finn Balor accepted, and Dominik accepted the challenge on Rhea's behalf.

