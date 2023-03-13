Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! We're now less than three weeks away from WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium. The card is shaping up, and this is already shaping up to be one of the most successful WrestleMania events of all time - at least from a financial perspective.

From an entertainment perspective, the card has been interesting as well. RAW this week will likely see a few more WrestleMania matches being made official.

Apart from Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, Austin Theory and John Cena, Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL, here is what has been announced for the red brand this week and what you need to look forward to:

#6. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair faces Chelsea Green

It's going to be a huge test for the returning Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green, alongside Carmella, has been like flies buzzing around Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Asuka crushed Green and Carmella, while Bianca Belair also defeated the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner.

This week, The EST will face Chelsea Green in a first-time-ever televised match-up. The two have squared off in an NXT Live Event before, but this will be the first clash between them for the world to see.

#5. Edge to call out Finn Balor

Finn Balor said that the feud against Edge will only be over when he says it's over. Post-Elimination Chamber, he challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania, and while The Rated-R Superstar never officially accepted it, his actions last week spoke louder than words.

He cost Finn Balor his match against Johnny Gargano on RAW and will return this week to call out The Judgment Day member.

Expect the 49-year-old legend's match to be made official for The Grandest Stage of Them All, possibly with a stipulation such as Hell in a Cell.

#4. Elias to take on Bronson Reed

Elias was pushed into a match against Bronson Reed

Elias was seen alongside Rick Boogs backstage. Last week on RAW, however, Boogs made a big blunder when he misinterpreted Elias' statement towards Bronson Reed and approached the Australian, setting up a match between him and Elias the following week.

There's nowhere to run for Elias now. Will he pull off an upset against the physically imposing and dominant Bronson Reed?

#3. What will Bobby Lashley have to deal with on RAW this week?

Bobby Lashley has been confused at how things have played out with Bray Wyatt. After taking out Uncle Howdy on SmackDown, he asked Wyatt last week on RAW what it would take for them to finally meet face-to-face - all while the background screens glitched and showed the firefly logo.

What mind games await The All Mighty this week as he looks to finally meet Bray Wyatt?

#2. The Judgment Day faces Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

Who will gain momentum on the road to WrestleMania?

Johnny Gargano has had one of the best records in all of WWE recently. He hasn't lost a singles match since November - when Omos crushed him. He has been successful in every televised match so far except for the Royal Rumble and the Men's Elimination Chamber bout.

His alliance with Dexter Lumis has been interesting, and this week, they take on a tough challenge in Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Can they upset The Judgment Day, or will Gargano suffer his first defeat on RAW in four months?

#1. Brock Lesnar and Omos to finally go face-to-face

The clash of titans will happen at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar recently accepted MVP's challenge for him to face Omos at WrestleMania 39.

While the night didn't end well for MVP, he will be hoping that the Nigerian Nightmare can get a bit of revenge on his behalf as the two titans will finally go face-to-face.

Now, we don't expect Lesnar to lift Omos up and hit the F-5 - not yet, anyway. Don't be surprised to see The Beast laying flat while Omos and MVP stand tall in the highly-anticipated confrontation on RAW this week.

