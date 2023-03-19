Stone Cold Steve Austin Shares an update on his WrestleMania 39 status

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about having a possible match at this year's WrestleMania.

Steve Austin is one of the biggest superstars WWE has ever seen. The Texas Rattlesnake carried the company during the Attitude Era and had some memorable rivalries with other legends such as Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Triple H. Austin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion detailed that he hasn't heard from WWE about a match and is almost certain that he won't be featured on the card of this year's Show of Shows. Austin detailed that the company has a deep roster and should focus on pushing their current talent.

"You know, I haven't heard anything as we speak right now, probably two weeks away, and it's the biggest show of the year. Right now, I think WWE has got as good a roster as they've had since the Attitude Era. They've got a deep roster. So I think, so many guys and girls need those coveted spots. They've got plenty of names to draw from, plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars." [From 4:28 - 4:55]

Austin, however, did not completely rule out an appearance and said it was "to be determined" if he does show up at the SoFi Stadium.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had a match at WrestleMania 38

The stars aligned perfectly last year when Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement for one last match against Kevin Owens.

With 'Mania taking place in Dallas, KO used the weeks leading up to the show to express his disgust for the state of Texas. These comments didn't go down too well with a certain Rattlesnake from Texas, who promised to shut up The Prizefighter.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana It's wild to me that almost everyone forgot about Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens. One of the best WrestleMania 38 matches and Steve Austin's first match in 19 years. It's wild to me that almost everyone forgot about Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens. One of the best WrestleMania 38 matches and Steve Austin's first match in 19 years. https://t.co/sNf0QnJNsA

The Bionic Redneck appeared on a special WrestleMania edition of The KO Show during the main event of Night 1, which turned into an impromptu match. Austin ended up winning the contest in front of his home fans and celebrated by cracking open a cold one with his brother in the ring.

