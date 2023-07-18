Shawn Michaels reacts to Kevin Nash's LA Knight criticism (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels recently gave his take on Kevin Nash's controversial comments about WWE SmackDown star LA Knight.

Nash watched Knight for the first time on the June 19 episode of RAW. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer claimed on his Kliq This podcast that Knight's on-screen persona is too similar to The Rock and Steve Austin.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Michaels played down the significance of Nash's remarks:

"Kevin Nash has always given his opinion on stuff. Dare I say, so does Sportskeeda and every website out there. You guys got opinions on lots of people. Every wrestling fan does. You're absolutely allowed to have them, as Kevin's allowed to have his. We can all agree or respectfully disagree. I don't know that LA Knight has any problem with what Kevin Nash says or anybody else." [2:26 – 2:55]

Watch the video above to hear Michaels' thoughts on several WWE topics, including the possibility of Marty Jannetty coaching at the Performance Center.

What does Shawn Michaels think of LA Knight?

Before joining the main roster in 2022, LA Knight spent more than a year in WWE's NXT developmental system.

Shawn Michaels, NXT's head of creative, only has positive things to say about his experiences working with the 40-year-old:

"I know him [LA Knight] as somebody that we very much enjoyed working with here in NXT. Nobody's happier to see him thriving and doing well on the main roster more than I am, and so we here at NXT are very proud of all the men and women that got brought up in the draft. Obviously very excited about that. It speaks well of NXT, and it speaks well of what the Performance Center has done for the WWE." [2:56 – 3:27]

Knight will face Cameron Grimes, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus in a United States Championship Invitational on the July 21 episode of SmackDown.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

