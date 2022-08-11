'Not an active weekly competitor' - Hall of Famer makes a prediction about CM Punk in AEW (Exclusive)

Every pro wrestling fan is talking about CM Punk returning to AEW and confronting Jon Moxley. Bill Apter, who has loved pro wrestling for decades, shared his thoughts on the return. In his opinion, CM Punk's role may change from a full-timer to a more part-time basis after his imminent feud with Moxley.

Jon Moxley is the interim AEW World Champion, who defeated Chris Jericho in a hard-fought battle. A brawl erupted, featuring members of the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society following the contest. The roof then came off the building as Cult of Personality announced the return of CM Punk.

Apter was caught up in the moment like every wrestling fan. He feels that Moxley vs. Punk will be a money feud:

"The temperature just rose to a red hot level. Punk vs Moxley is AEW money in the bank for sure!"

Surprisingly, he picked the Interim Champion to win the imminent match, not the returning star. In his opinion, Punk will not be a full-time competitor following the big match.

"Mox retains and Punk stays but the latter will not be an active weekly competitor. His work backstage would be invaluable to the long term success of AEW," Apter added.

The temperature has indeed risen to a new level. Only time will tell which of the two top stars will become the face of the promotion.

Should Chris Jericho have figured into the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley equation?

We had to ask if Chris Jericho should have defeated Jon Moxley instead. Apter said:

"No, because Mox vs. Punk makes more sense in the title picture. Since Mox is the one who captured the interim belt."

You have heard Bill Apter's thoughts. Do you agree with the Hall of Fame journalist? Do you think Punk will adopt a more part-time role if he loses to Moxley? Sound off in the comments below.

