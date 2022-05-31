"Need somebody real"- Hall of Famer believes that absent AEW star would be a formidable challenger for CM Punk

Industry veteran and WWE legend Bully Ray voiced his thoughts on Kenny Omega being the most formidable opponent for CM Punk ahead.

The Second City Saint began his reign at Double or Nothing when he dethroned Hangman Adam Page to become the new AEW World Champion. The two wrestlers battled their hearts out in an intense match that went over 25 minutes.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray voiced his opinion regarding who could lay out a meaningful challenge to Punk. Here's what he said:

"I would really like somebody to go after Punk like MJF did. This way there would be a depth to the championship run. CM Punk is a great story-teller who backs it up in the ring really well. Thats what I would like to see as opposed to just good matches. I don't know where he is right now but is this an opportunity for Omega to come back?" [12:06 - 12:34]

Article continues below ad

Bully Ray has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. He would also express his opinion on the hard-hitting fundamentals of story-telling.

Bully Ray's thoughts on potential CM Punk Vs. Adam Cole feud

Adam Cole has been on an incredible run ever since his arrival in AEW. He has since realigned himself with his former WWE stablemates Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. Combined with The Young Bucks, they'd form the Undisputed Elite faction. Most recently, Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the inaugural Owen Hart Men's Tournament at Double or Nothing.

Article continues below ad

Bully Ray further went on to express his thoughts on Adam Cole challenging Punk for the AEW World title. Here's what he mentioned:

"I am a fan of Adam Cole. Him vs. CM Punk? Sure. I think they would have great matches. But, I need somebody real chasing Punk. I need some depth. I need a good story. I need something that's gonna make sense. I need somebody to look at CM Punk and go 'Oh did you negotiate that too?' I am talking about somebody cutting a promo on Punk, calling him a paper champion who took advantage of Tony Khan and probably negotiated that championship in his contract." [10:28 - 11:58]

Many believe Adam Cole would be a formidable opponent for Punk in Omega's absense. Kenny Omega took time off in November last year to recover from several injuries he sustained over the years. These include a shoulder injury, a hernia, and knee troubles. (Read more here.)

Article continues below ad

CM Punk has fought his way to the peak heights of pro-wrestling as he now holds one of the top prizes in the industry. While there are numerous dream-match scenarios ahead of him, it will be interesting to see who he faces next.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far