Hall of Famer points out a potential issue with MJF following AEW Full Gear (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion MJF emerged victorious in two big matches at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view. He discussed his journey to the top of the pro wrestling business at the post-show presser. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Friedman's comments at the media scrum.

In the main event of Full Gear, MJF did the unthinkable by defeating Jay White despite being hurt. The Salt of the Earth retained his AEW World Championship with one functioning leg and impressed fans worldwide.

After the pay-per-view, Friedman attended the presser alongside Tony Khan. While fielding questions from the media, the 27-year-old got emotional and broke down into tears. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned how the AEW World Champion could avoid using offensive language consistently.

"I do want to say, by the way, when we are talking about AEW, that MJF, other than his language, he has really, really, really matured. He looks good; he's got the attitude of the champion, but at the scrum afterward, I know he was very emotional, but you don't have to use the 'F' bomb every two words. I think that's him. I don't think they are telling him to do this. I think this is just who he is, you know." [25:30 - 26:21]

MJF reportedly sustained an injury at AEW Full Gear

While battling a kayfabe injury in his World Title Match against Switchblade, MJF legitimately got hurt, per a recent report.

It was reported that Friedman sustained a hip injury and would feature in a non-wrestling capacity on TV until he recovers. Later, a report suggested that he could return to the squared circle at Worlds End 2023.

Fans are eager to find out who will be the next challenger for MJF's gold. Will he defend his championship before the year ends? Only time will tell.

