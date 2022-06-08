'Highly moving' - Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk announcing his injury on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

CM Punk is out of action thanks to an injury he sustained after winning the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing. It has since been announced that an interim champion will be crowned until he returns.

The internet exploded when Punk defeated Hangman Page to become the face of All Elite Wrestling at the pay-per-view. The same fans mourned in unison when he declared his injury, an unfortunate turn of events that must have derailed many plans for the company.

Lifelong pro wrestling fan and Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter was moved by the AEW star's touching words on Rampage. He had the following to say:

"CM Punk's honest announcement about being injured was highly moving. I want to know if AEW has some sort of official ruling about how often a title needs to be defended."

It is yet unclear when Punk will return to action. What we do know is that the winner of this week's battle royale on Dynamite will face Jon Moxley.

Simultaneously, Hiroshi Tanahashi is slated to face Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion. The winners of the two big matches will face off to determine the next Interim Champion at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The injury to CM Punk need not be a death knell for AEW's plans

Thanks to the battle royale, a brand new star could get the chance to step up and make his mark in the title picture. Meanwhile, Punk will have a readymade feud against the interim champion upon return.

player/coach @CMPunk I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST. I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST.

A fight between the reigning champ and Hiroshi Tanahashi is a match that many fans may feel robbed of, but AEW and NJPW can make it happen at some point down the line. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and when you're as over as he is, imagine the volume when he does come back to action.

