"My guy" - Hall of Famer sends a message to 10-time WWE Champion after his tribute video for John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Mark Henry has sent a message to Randy Orton in response to the latter's tribute video for John Cena.

Cena recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE. He also received numerous heartfelt messages and tributes from all around the professional wrestling world, including his former on-screen rivals.

Responding to Orton's message on Twitter, Henry praised the ten-time WWE Champion. He wrote:

"Randy my guy!"

During his time as an active in-ring competition in WWE, Henry shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry. He is also no stranger to both Cena and Orton, having faced them in singles competition in the past.

Mark Henry recently described his feelings regarding his feud against John Cena

Mark Henry recently spoke about feuding with John Cena in 2013 over the WWE Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry discussed Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration on RAW. The AEW personality also recalled how pumped he was during his feud against The Cenation Leader a few years ago. Henry said:

"I was pumped, and the one thing that- and it relates to John, there's a spot where John is on the apron and I look over and he's crying and I couldn't look at him. I was trying my best not to look at him. And then I talked about the one thing that escaped me was the WWE Championship.

He continued to elaborate on their famous segment from RAW:

"John came in and gave me the title, and I said no, you can't never give anybody anything in wrestling. You gotta earn it, you gotta take it, and I gave it back to him."

Henry and Cena faced one another in 2013 at the Money in the Bank show. The World's Strongest Man earned a shot at Cena's title after declaring that he would retire, but that wasn't the case.

