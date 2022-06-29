"You can't never give anybody anything in wrestling" - AEW Veteran describes his feelings during WWE Championship feud with John Cena

Mark Henry has described how he felt when he feuded with John Cena in 2013, after feigning retirement to get a title shot against the leader of the Cenation.

Mark Henry and Cena squared off for the promotion's top prize during 2013 at the Money in the Bank event. The World's Strongest Man initiated the title feud when he declared he would be retiring from in-ring competition. Cena came out during the 'retirement speech' and offered his respect to the veteran, only to receive a World's Strongest Slam for his efforts.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast after Cena's 20th Anniversary Celebration during RAW, the AEW veteran described his side of the segment and his thoughts at the time:

"I was pumped, and the one thing that- and it relates to John, there's a spot where John is on the apron and I look over and he's crying and I couldn't look at him. I was trying my best not to look at him. And then I talked about the one thing that escaped me was the WWE Championship. John came in and gave me the title, and I said no, you can't never give anybody anything in wrestling. You gotta earn it, you gotta take it, and I gave it back to him." (05:50 - 06:08)

Mark Henry ultimately failed in his attempt at the WWE title. It was his first and only time challenging for the belt at a major event.

WWE legend Bully Ray likened AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli to John Cena

Prior to John Cena's return on Monday Night RAW, Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) dominated wrestling chatter as he made his AEW debut at Forbidden Door.

Mark Henry's Busted Open colleague and WWE legend Bully Ray likened the Swiss Superstar to John Cena during a recent episode of the podcast:

"There is one. There is one guy with that level of muscular endurance as Claudio, and I would say we're going to see him on Monday Night Raw tonight, John Cena." (4:24)

Claudio Castagnoli was better known by the name Cesaro over the past decade, where he established himself primarily as a tag team specialist in WWE. He captured the US and tag titles during his stay with the promotion.

