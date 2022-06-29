"He's in phenomenal shape" - WWE legend compares popular AEW star to John Cena

Wrestling legend Bully Ray recently compared AEW's latest acquisition, Claudio Castagnoli, to WWE Superstar John Cena.

The Swiss star shook the wrestling world at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door when he made a shocking debut as the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The 41-year-old replaced the injured Bryan Danielson and defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in a memorable in-ring debut.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray praised Claudio Castagnoli for maintaining phenomenal physical shape.

The veteran asserted that Cena is the only wrestler with the same level of "muscular endurance" as The Swiss Cyborg:

"Great to see Claudio. Amazing reaction. He looked like he was so happy to get that warm welcome. As always, he's in phenomenal shape. Claudio pound for pound when it comes to muscular endurance in the ring, I don't know of anybody else like him. There is one. There is one guy with that level of muscular endurance as Claudio, and I would say we're going to see him on Monday Night Raw tonight, John Cena." (4:24)

Ray reflected on the incredible rivalry between Cena and Cesaro and noted how the two men showed resiliency in longer matches:

"Cena has incredible muscular endurance. And if you go back and watch Cena versus Claudio from back in the day, when they start to get 20-25 minutes deep and they're still able to pick each other up the way they are and do it safely and execute the way they did. You'll see what I mean, but yeah, great night for Claudio. Good match against Zack Sabre Jr," he added. (5:00)

Claudio Castagnoli has never defeated John Cena in singles bouts

Claudio Castagnoli and John Cena have developed amazing in-ring chemistry and produced some instant classics in WWE in 2014-15.

The two men have mostly slugged it out over the United States Championship. The King of Swing has surprisingly never defeated the Franchise Player in singles matches.

However, Claudio holds a disqualification victory over Cena, thanks to then-NXT Champion Kevin Owens for interfering during the match.

Now that the Swiss star has joined AEW, it is unlikely that fans will ever see him collide with the 16-time world champion anytime soon.

