Hall of Famer shares his first impression of AEW star Jack Perry (Exclusive)

AEW star Jack Perry is one of the hottest names in the wrestling world, but it is for all the wrong reasons.

He got into a legit altercation with former ‘Real’ World Champion CM Punk backstage at AEW All In last week and, as a result, has been suspended pending further investigation.

On Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine show, along with Teddy Long and host Mac Davis, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter opined on what he thought about the whole Punk and Perry saga.

“I met Jack Perry. He is a nice kid, but again, the people around his age in the business that make as much money as he makes, there is a whole different attitude about who I am at that point.” [12:45 - 13:03]

He also said he would not let the fight between Punk and Perry overshadow what was one of the best wrestling shows of the year.

“In the press conference, MJF called them a bunch of effing misfits and all that, and they should not even have been this, but when they all got together as a team and made this whole thing happen... It was a great night. I refuse to let this whole CM Punk-Jack Perry thing spoil what was an excellent professional wrestling show with 81,000 fans, so enthusiastic. It was wonderful," concluded Apter. [14:03 - 14:49]

Many would agree with the veteran journalist that one small incident should not overshadow the spectacle of a show that AEW put out for the fans last week.

Bill Apter claims Jack Perry should have been fired

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter suggested that if, in reality, Jack Perry did go off script and took matters into his own hands during his brawl with CM Punk, then he should be fired by Tony Khan.

“Let's say you were working for Walmart, ok? And the boss tells you that you can't do something and you break the rules. You either get a write-up or you are out on your butt out of the door and you are fired. So, it's just like any other company. If you break the rules and you intimidate people, it's just gonna be really bad for you.” [7:35 - 7:57]

Tony Khan has suspended both CM Punk and Jack Perry, and it is still unknown what the future holds for the two men in AEW.

Do you agree with Bill Apter’s thoughts? Have your say in the comments below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine if you use any quotes from this article.