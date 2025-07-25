Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on AEW stars that left to join WWE (Exclusive)

AEW has become the biggest competitor for WWE since its inception in 2019. The promotion has had a lot of big-name stars on its roster over the years, some of whom have been with the company from the very first day. Wrestlers like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega have been with the promotion since it began.

However, many huge and up-and-coming names have left the promotion in search of something different, such as Ricky Saints, Mariah May, and Rey Fenix. Hall of Famer Bill Apter shared his thoughts on former AEW stars who find themselves in WWE currently on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran journalist pointed out how some of these former AEW stars aren't doing well in WWE. He claimed that, apart from Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jade Cargill, no one has made a huge impact within the promotion.

"What about Rey Fenix and Penta? They're supposed to be these incredible characters. I haven't seen Rey Fenix in quite a while. Penta has not won cleanly in quite a long time. Mariah, Blake Monroe, what's she doing? She just turned heel. Ricky Starks, Ricky Saints, he did okay in NXT, but now what's he doing? Andrade got a good push. He was used. Other than that, Teddy's girl, Jade Cargill, is probably next to Cody and CM Punk, the only three graduates of AEW that have made a huge dent in WWE," Apter said. [1:40 onwards]

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jade Cargill all sit atop their respective divisions in the WWE, and all of them have a world title match at SummerSlam. Rhodes takes on John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Punk faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Jade Cargill faces off against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

