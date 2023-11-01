Hall of Famer wasn't surprised by Sting's retirement announcement; says, "It's a long time coming" (Exclusive)

A Hall of Famer recently commented on Sting's retirement announcement and praised his work in AEW. The name in question is Bill Apter.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting addressed his future as an in-ring competitor. The Icon said that he would retire from active competition at Revolution 2024. While it is unknown who the Hall of Famer would face at the pay-per-view, the wrestling world is waiting with bated breath for the monumental contest.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter highlighted how Sting delivered remarkable performances when standing across the ring from up-and-coming talents.

"Revolution, he announced his retirement and I don't want to say I was surprised but I also wasn't surprised. It's a long time coming, but you know it's amazing that at his age with all the younger guys in AEW how he mentors them of course, especially Darby Allin. But more so than that the crazy spots that he does, jumping off from the ledges, and at his age, he is totally amazing. I don't know how much he aches after the matches." [2:43 - 3:22]

Sting's next big match in AEW has been made official

After his retirement announcement, Stinger got a special gift from Tony Khan the following week on Dynamite, as Ric Flair made his AEW debut. However, the moment was ruined by Christian Cage's arrival.

Christian challenged The Icon, Darby Allin, and a partner of their choosing for a six-man tag team match against himself, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. The bout was later made official for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Although their mystery partner is yet to be unveiled, The Icon and Allin hinted at combining forces with Adam Copeland for the contest. It remains to be seen who will join the face-painted tandem to take on the Christian-led team.

