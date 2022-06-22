"Will be incredible" - Hall of Famer expresses his desire to see Bryan Danielson face top non-AEW star (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was all in on a potential Bryan Danielson versus Zack Sabre Jr. match at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26.

After his match at NJPW Dominion, Sabre called out Danielson to see who is "the best technical wrestler in the world" between them. The American Dragon hasn't responded as he is currently recuperting from an undisclosed injury. However, Danielson will appear on AEW Dynamite tomorrow to talk about the June 26 pay-per-view and potentially answer Sabre's challenge.

Talking about the Forbidden Door event on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Bill Apter expressed his optimism and said that the event will be a success. He stated that Chicago is lucky to have held Hell in a Cell and is now hosting the AEW-NJPW show.

The Hall of Famer then went on to talk about the potential Danielson and Sabre Jr. match and hoped that the two men would square off in the event.

"I hope Bryan [Danielson] will get in there with Zack Sabre Jr. I saw him [ZSJ] in Europe several times when I was there, and when you talk about technical wrestlers, he against Bryan will be incredible," Apter said. [25:18 - 25:32]

Check out the latest from Top Story below:

What are the matches so far for the upcoming AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door event?

While the Bryan Danielson-Zack Sabre Jr. bout is awaiting confirmation, plenty of matches have already been sealed for the Forbidden Door. The majority of the bouts will involve championships.

Jon Moxley will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the All Elite Wrestling Interim World Championship, while Will Ospreay will defend his IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero), and United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) will contest for the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships in a Winners Take All match. Thunder Rosa will put her AEW Women's Championship on the line against Toni Storm.

A four-way match is scheduled for the new All Atlantic Championship between Pac, Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, and the winner of the Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro bout. The only announced non-title match is the trios bout between Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki against Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino.

As we get closer to June 26, it will be interesting to see how the card shapes up going into the event.

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far