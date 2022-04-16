Hangman Page retains AEW Championship against former WWE star in gruesome Rampage main event

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page retained his title against Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch at this week's Rampage.

Friday's show featured a stacked card of great matches, starting with a trios bout in which the Blackpool Combat Club took down the Gunn Club. After a couple more contests and an exciting segment in which Dustin Rhodes threw down the gauntlet to CM Punk, the main event for the AEW World Championship commenced.

Hangman Adam Page looked fired up even before entering the ring as he pulled out two steel chairs before the bell rang. After a short back and forth, the action spilled to the outside as the two stars began fighting in the crowd.

The AEW Champion, at one point, also tied Cole's hand to the top rope and pulled a barbed wire from underneath the ring. However, Page changed his mind and instead released his opponent's hand.

In the end, Hangman executed a Deadeye drop from the apron to a table outside the ring, knocking Cole out. The referee called the 10 count, which led to Page retaining his title after an epic finish.

You can check out this week's Rampage results here.

Adam Page has been AEW World Champion for more than 100 days

Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021, ending the latter's 346-day reign. Since then, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy has defended his title against Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Dante Martin.

CauliflowerAlleyClub @CACReunion Congratulations to "Hangman" Adam Page on winning the AEW World Heavyweight Championship from Kenny Omega in one hell of a professional wrestling match main event at AEW Full Gear live on pay-per-view tonight. Pro wrestling lives. Congratulations to "Hangman" Adam Page on winning the AEW World Heavyweight Championship from Kenny Omega in one hell of a professional wrestling match main event at AEW Full Gear live on pay-per-view tonight. Pro wrestling lives. https://t.co/pEAJSSsLte

This week's win over Adam Cole was yet another testament that Hangman won't be an easy champion to dethrone. Fans will be eager to see who challenges Page next in the upcoming weeks.

Who do you think will be the next contender for Hangman's title? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Angana Roy