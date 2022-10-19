Hangman Page's momentum was halted this week as he suffered a legitimate injury during the main event against Jon Moxley on Dynamite.
The Purveyor of Violence and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy finally faced each other in the ring after their hatred had intensified over the previous few weeks. The two stars began fighting before the match even began, demonstrating their fierce rivalry.
Soon, the action spilled into the ring, where Moxley attempted to subdue a furious Page. The bout was stopped in its tracks after Hangman seemed to be knocked out cold by a clothesline from a Blackpool Combat Club member, although the two initially appeared to be on equal footing.
It was soon made clear that Cowboy had suffered an injury, due to which the match was stopped by the referee, with Moxley being declared the winner. As fans watched in dismay, the challenger was soon carried out of the arena on a stretcher.
The unfortunate incident prompted a lot of fans to take to Twitter and express their well wishes for Hangman. Many fans also compared this injury to the one WWE star Big E suffered a couple of months back.
AEW released an official statement regarding Hangman Page's injury
Shortly after Dynamite went off air, AEW's official Twitter handle posted an official statement regarding the incident.
According to the statement, the former AEW World Champion suffered a concussion inside the ring. Due to this, he has now been placed into the company's "concussion protocol." Furthermore, they also thanked fans for their support.
It remains to be seen when the injured star will be able to return to action in the future.
