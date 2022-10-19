Hangman Page's momentum was halted this week as he suffered a legitimate injury during the main event against Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

The Purveyor of Violence and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy finally faced each other in the ring after their hatred had intensified over the previous few weeks. The two stars began fighting before the match even began, demonstrating their fierce rivalry.

Soon, the action spilled into the ring, where Moxley attempted to subdue a furious Page. The bout was stopped in its tracks after Hangman seemed to be knocked out cold by a clothesline from a Blackpool Combat Club member, although the two initially appeared to be on equal footing.

It was soon made clear that Cowboy had suffered an injury, due to which the match was stopped by the referee, with Moxley being declared the winner. As fans watched in dismay, the challenger was soon carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

The unfortunate incident prompted a lot of fans to take to Twitter and express their well wishes for Hangman. Many fans also compared this injury to the one WWE star Big E suffered a couple of months back.

Markcho  @itsMarkcho We can't do this again...already lost Big E this year and now possibly Hangman ... We can't do this again...already lost Big E this year and now possibly Hangman ...😭😭😭😭😭

Cj @_Ceejay24 Hangman injury look worse than Big E at least Big E gave the thumbs up. Hangman injury look worse than Big E at least Big E gave the thumbs up.

ThatOneLateCloaker @Something_TF2 @VocalMercenary Big E’s injury was an accident. Still doesn’t make it any less of a problem. What happened to Hangman was awful and as much shade as I throw to AEW, I wish him all the best in his recovery @VocalMercenary Big E’s injury was an accident. Still doesn’t make it any less of a problem. What happened to Hangman was awful and as much shade as I throw to AEW, I wish him all the best in his recovery

😡🤢ダック😵‍💫ハウディ🥶😈 @DaxHarwood



Whether it be a suplex on the floor or a lariat in the ring, stuff like this shows that even the smallest spots can hurt the most experienced guys. I guarantee the people making fun of Hangman getting hurt were the same people saying "praying for Big E 😞🙏"

Chass91 on twitch @chassy91 The look on Lord Regal’s walking to the ring said it all. Then taz with the glasses off has me shook. Praying for hangman tonight. Hope he’s okay. The look on Lord Regal’s walking to the ring said it all. Then taz with the glasses off has me shook. Praying for hangman tonight. Hope he’s okay.

tehhvmanlovvlightreel @0svvan0ronson0

People at the show are saying Hangman gave a thumbs up from the stretcher, but either way, we're not seeing him the rest of 2022.



Cole is in recovery.

Kenny and the Bucks are suspended.

Cody left the company.



Cole is in recovery. Kenny and the Bucks are suspended. Cody left the company. 2022 ends with none of the Elite being around

Greg “Mongo” Bush @GregBushSK Man, prayers for Hangman. That was terrifying. I just hope the dude's okay. Man, prayers for Hangman. That was terrifying. I just hope the dude's okay.

Brandon 🇺🇸 @BDubSoFla

Looks like Hangman just got his bell rung and got knocked out. Looks like a concussion. #AEWDynamite

Battle Cry Enthusiast (Parody)Not @KennyOmegamanX. @DisplayOfValor / Love you, Hangman. Nothing but love and prayers for you. Gosh, I hope he’s okay. / Love you, Hangman. Nothing but love and prayers for you. Gosh, I hope he’s okay.

WrestlingManiac @BestInT49159140

I thought it was a fake injury but it seems it was a real injury. Prayers up to Hangman Page recover quickly my man #AEWDynamite

Fat Uncle @themrd81 Oh wow praying for Hangman Oh wow praying for Hangman

Sportskeeda wishes the Anxious Millennial Cowboy a speedy recovery from his injury.

AEW released an official statement regarding Hangman Page's injury

Shortly after Dynamite went off air, AEW's official Twitter handle posted an official statement regarding the incident.

According to the statement, the former AEW World Champion suffered a concussion inside the ring. Due to this, he has now been placed into the company's "concussion protocol." Furthermore, they also thanked fans for their support.

It remains to be seen when the injured star will be able to return to action in the future.

Do you think that the Anxious Millennial Cowboy will be back soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

