Big E stretchered away after legitimate freak injury on SmackDown (VIDEO)

It was a bad night for former WWE Champion Big E on SmackDown. He teamed up with Kofi Kingston to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but the match ended abruptly following a freak incident with E. A clip has emerged of the incident and of him being stretchered away.

The New Day has recently been feuding with Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a series of match-ups. The former Intercontinental and WWE Champion quietly moved to SmackDown despite being the face of RAW and the #1 draft pick for the brand back in October.

In an unfortunate incident this week, Ridge Holland's suplex to the former WWE Champion outside the ring resulted in the latter landing awkwardly and seemingly injuring his neck. Things couldn't have been worse as he was stretchered away.

Here is a clip of the injury in question and how it happened:

Here is a clip of him being stretchered away after the match:

The match ended abruptly as Kofi Kingston took a pinfall from Sheamus, presumably to wrap it up following the freak injury quickly.

Big E didn't have a WrestleMania match in place

We're not sure what the plan is for Big E at WrestleMania 38. As of this writing, his status for the show might be up in the air. If he misses WrestleMania due to an injury, he will join his former rival, Bobby Lashley. After getting injured at the Elimination Chamber last month, he is also under medical supervision.

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and The New Day could have been in the SmackDown Tag Team title picture at WrestleMania, but things could get crowded with the inclusion of The Viking Raiders.

As of now, his health is all that matters, and we wish him the best in his recovery. Hopefully, it isn't as bad as it looks.

