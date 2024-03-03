Hangman Page breaks silence after faking his injury on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page has broken his silence after he faked an injury to viciously attack Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite. It looked like Page was dealing with an injury after he came to the ring in crutches.

Swerve Strickland later came down to the ring and brought up the fact that Page was really injured. However, he was played by the former AEW World Champion and was later attacked by the crutch.

Now, on Collision, a backstage interview of Adam Page was aired that showed him freaking out and saying that he would not let Strickland win the title under his watch.

“Do I look hurt, you dumba**? I am fine. I am in the match and I am sorry that I took advantage of the trust of the people but I had to do it. I had to do it. I would rather die than have Swerve win the world championship. I would rather die than not win it myself. I did what I had to do. He is hurt. He is weakened. He can't have it. He wont have it. I won't let him. I had to do it. I had to do it.”

Hangman Page and Strickland will take on Samoa Joe tomorrow at AEW Revolution in their bid to win the world title.

